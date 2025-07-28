Emory orthopaedic surgeons use robotic technology to transform knee replacement surgery

Total knee replacement is one of the most successful procedures in all of medicine, with more than 700,000 performed each year in the U.S., according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Now, robotic-assisted technology is bringing a new level of precision to the operating room, leading to improved patient outcomes with less pain and faster recovery.

At Emory Johns Creek Hospital, orthopaedic surgeons have performed more than 1,000 robotic-assisted knee replacements using Mako SmartRobotics. A 3D model of the patient’s knee is created from a CT scan taken before surgery, allowing surgeons to plan the ideal implant placement to within millimeters.

“Robotic-assisted surgery adds precision, accuracy, and consistency to the operating room,” says Oren Goltzer , MD, an orthopaedic surgeon at Emory Johns Creek Hospital and assistant professor at Emory University School of Medicine. “The robot sets boundaries that help guide the surgeon’s movements during surgery. It won’t allow cuts outside the planned area, which enhances accuracy and protects nearby soft tissues.”

Laura Reilly, a patient at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, turned to Emory Healthcare after years of knee instability kept her from doing the things she loved. Now recovering from two knee replacements, she’s back on her feet and looking ahead. “I don’t plan to slow down anytime soon,” says Reilly, who is 77 years old. “My Emory Healthcare team was wonderful.”

According to Goltzer, robotic-assisted knee surgery is an outpatient procedure, with most patients going home the same day. Three months post-surgery, most patients are back to doing the physical activities they enjoy.

In July 2024, Emory Johns Creek Hospital earned Advanced Certification for Knee and Hip Replacements from The Joint Commission. This accreditation underscores the hospital’s commitment to high standards of care, patient safety, and consistent, evidence-based practices throughout the joint replacement process.

Within the Emory Healthcare system, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital and Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital also offer the same or similar robotic technology for joint replacements.