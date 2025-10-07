Research roundup: Recent publications from Emory faculty and staff

Emory’s faculty and staff conduct studies across every discipline, from the sciences to the humanities. This compilation of published research findings and the newest grant awards illustrates how Emory researchers are cutting a path toward groundbreaking discoveries.

Research publications

Emory experts highlight the need to link infectious and chronic disease prevention

A recent article by Emory School of Medicine faculty challenges a longstanding public health approach that treats infectious diseases and chronic conditions as separate issues. Published as a viewpoint opinion in The Lancet Regional Health Americas, the article argues that siloed systems limit disease prevention and patient care, especially as infections such as COVID-19 and HIV often have chronic health consequences.

Co-authored by Richard A. Goodman, Laurence S. Sperling and Carlos del Rio, along with collaborators from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the article proposes a shift toward integrated health strategies that recognize infectious and chronic conditions as interconnected. The authors outline four ways in which infections can cause, complicate or worsen chronic conditions and how chronic conditions can increase susceptibility to infections. They recommend restructuring health agencies and funding models to reflect these overlaps, including the development of a public health home — a coordinated care model inspired by patient-centered medical homes

Citation: Goodman, R. A., Posner, S. F., Sperling, L. S., Del Rio, C., & Rasmussen, S. A. (2025). Infectious versus chronic conditions: time to dismantle silos in public health. The Lancet Regional Health–Americas, 48.

Emory researchers find new links between type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancer risks

A team of Emory researchers recently found new evidence that type 2 diabetes increases the risk of both dementia and certain cancers. Their research, presented at a recent meeting of the American Diabetes Association, adds a new dimension to existing knowledge by showing that these risks vary by diabetes subtype. Using large-scale patient data, the team, including first author Zhongyu Li, a PhD student at the Rollins School of Public Health, found that individuals with insulin-deficient or age-related diabetes were at particularly high risk for Alzheimer’s, vascular dementia and cancers like liver and prostate. Meanwhile, those with obesity-related diabetes had a greater risk of female cancers.

The new research helps refine understanding of heterogeneous risk pathways linking type 2 diabetes and site-specific cancers and may eventually help create precision prevention strategies for those complications in people with diabetes.

Citation: LI, Z., et al. (2025). 22-OR: Type 2 Diabetes Subtypes and Risk of Dementia in the United States. Diabetes, 74 (Supplement_1), 22-OR.

Integrating health equity into implementation science

Dissemination and implementation (D&I) science, which focuses on effectively translating research findings and evidence-based interventions into real-world practice to improve public health and healthcare, is increasingly used in U.S. public health. Since its inception, however, D&I has struggled to meaningfully advance health equity or address social determinants of health. In a new paper in Social Science & Medicine, faculty from the Department of Behavioral, Social, and Health Education Sciences at Emory’s Rollins School of Public Health led by Hannah Cooper, ScD, examined the field of D&I through a racism-conscious lens to find opportunities for improvement. They found that, over time, D&I has upheld inequities, but the field could evolve and improve through closer partnerships with social scientists, practitioners, activists and people with lived experience.

Citation: Cooper, H. L., et al. (2025). Charting A Path Forward Toward Integrating Macrolevel Phenomena, Marginalization, and Health Equity Principles In into Dissemination and Implementation Science. Social Science & Medicine, 118344.

AI predicts who benefits from immunotherapy in aggressive lung cancer, study shows

Researchers at Emory AI.Health have developed an artificial intelligence model that may help personalize treatment for small cell lung cancer. Their study, published in Cancer Letters, shows that AI can analyze routine CT scans to predict which patients are more likely to benefit from adding immunotherapy to chemotherapy.

The research was led by Mohammadhadi Khorrami, a member of the Cancer Immunology Research Program at Winship Cancer Institute and Pushkar Mutha, research assistant at the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Emory and Georgia Tech, and included collaborators from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, City of Hope Cancer Center and the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Using imaging and clinical data from 660 patients, the team developed a radiomic risk model that identified high-risk patients with extensive-stage disease who had improved survival with chemoimmunotherapy. Patients with lower risk scores saw no added benefit, suggesting some may avoid additional treatment.

This is the first study to show that AI-based radiomic features from CT scans can predict both prognosis and immunotherapy benefit in small cell lung cancer. The findings highlight the potential of non-invasive imaging biomarkers to inform more personalized treatment strategies in future clinical practice.

Citation: Khorrami, M., et al. (2025). AI-based radiomic features predict outcomes and the added benefit of chemoimmunotherapy over chemotherapy in extensive stage small cell lung cancer: A Multi-institutional study. Cancer Letters, 217872.

New single-cell atlas maps childhod leukemia in landmark study

Researchers from Winship Cancer Institute and the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta recently published the most comprehensive single-cell analysis of pediatric leukemia to date. The study, published in Nature Communications, introduces the Pediatric Single-cell Cancer Atlas (PedSCAtlas), the first public online resource of its kind dedicated to pediatric cancers.

The project analyzed over 540,000 cells from 159 pediatric leukemia and healthy bone marrow samples, using cutting-edge, single-cell RNA sequencing to reveal the diversity of cell types and gene expression patterns within pediatric cancers. The PedSCAtlas is publicly available, allowing researchers to visualize gene expression, cell types and clinical features across pediatric hematologic malignancies and healthy tissue. The resource is designed to support the broader research community in identifying new biomarkers, therapeutic targets and insights into cancer biology at the single-cell level.

The study’s corresponding author is Manoj Bhasin, PhD, MS, professor of pediatrics and biomedical informatics. Collaborators include Emory researchers from Winship Cancer Institute, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and Bhasin's laboratory.

Citation: Mumme, H. L., et al. (2025). Identification of leukemia-enriched signature through the development of a comprehensive pediatric single-cell atlas. Nature Communications, 16(1), 4114.

Study reveals more adults under 50 getting screened for colon cancer

Colorectal cancer screening can save lives by catching cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. A study led by Young-Rock Hong, assistant professor of family and preventive medicine and a researcher at Winship Cancer Institute, found that more adults aged 45-49 are getting screened for cancer after the U.S. lowered the recommended screening age from 50 to 45 in 2021.

The analysis, published in Gastroenterology, used nationally representative data from the National Health Interview Survey to compare screening rates in 2019 (before the screening age range was expanded) with rates in 2023 (post-expansion). Screening rates among people aged 45-49 rose by nearly 14% after the guidelines were changed. Additionally, doctors were more likely to recommend these screenings, with recommendations rising from 3.8% to 13.8%.

To ensure that the updated guidelines translate into lifesaving screenings for all eligible individuals, the researchers hope future implementation efforts focus on expanding clinician education, patient outreach and equitable access to different screening options.

Citation: Hong, Y. R., Liu-Galvin, R., & Xie, Z. (2025). Association of USPSTF Guideline Expansion with Colorectal Cancer Screening Uptake and Recommendations among Adults aged 45-49. Gastroenterology.

Augmented reality microscopy bridges trust between AI and pathologists

Artificial intelligence has the potential to help pathologists evaluate biomarker expression by immunohistochemistry, provided that pathologists can trust AI to deliver reliable results. To understand the factors that shape AI trustworthiness in pathology practice, researchers devised a framework to test the comparative effects of pathologists scoring samples manually and with AI-assistance. Emory pathologist and Winship Cancer Institute researcher Sunil Badve, professor pathology and laboratory medicine, led the study in collaboration with industry and academic partners, publishing the findings in NPJ Precision Oncology.

The research team employed an augmented reality microscope that overlays the AI’s findings directly into the sample while the pathologist looks through the lens. The team tested the model on 11 pathologists and found that this AI-enhanced microscope led to greater agreement among experts and helped them more confidently identify cases that may qualify for treatment.

By involving pathologists in designing the tool and delivering results in a familiar way, the approach could fuel a shift into more quantitative immunohistochemistry methods and ensure more patients get the right treatment at the right time.

Citation: Badve, S., et al. (2025). Augmented reality microscopy to bridge trust between AI and pathologists. npj Precision Oncology, 9(1), 1-13.

Extending quantum state lifetimes by 'steering' electrons with laser pulses

Quantum materials exhibit remarkable new properties when they are excited by external sources. Functional applications of these properties rely heavily on their tunability in real time. However, these excited states decay rapidly once the excitation is removed, limiting their practical applications. Now a team led by Yao Wang, assistant professor of chemistry and Matteo Mitrano, assistant professor of physics as Harvard University has found a way to overcome this problem. Their findings, published in Nature Materials, showed that symmetries of atomic orbitals can be leveraged to protect nonequilibrium metastable states. The pathway connecting these states to their equilibrium counterpart is blocked by symmetry and becomes accessible only when a laser field is present. Using multiple experimental and theoretical techniques, they demonstrated that this approach stabilizes these fleeting quantum states, giving them an extremely long lifetime.

This work represents a major step forward in controlling quantum materials far from equilibrium, with broad implications for future technologies. By stabilizing light-induced non-equilibrium states, the study opens new possibilities for designing materials with tunable functionalities. This could enable ultrafast optoelectronic devices, including transducers that convert electrical signals to light and vice versa — key components for quantum communication and photonic computing.

Citation: Padma, H., et al. (2025). Symmetry-protected electronic metastability in an optically driven cuprate ladder. Nature Materials, 1-8.

A new method to quantify electron entanglement in quantum materials

Unlike everyday materials, quantum materials are substances whose properties are shaped by quantum mechanics, giving them unusual and complex behaviors at the atomic and subatomic levels. Quantum entanglement is a crucial feature of quantum materials, distinguishing such systems from those driven by classical mechanics. It plays a major role in the emerging field of quantum technologies, but measuring entanglement in macroscopic solid-state materials is challenging due to the difficulty in controlling individual quantum states. While some recent attempts are effective for characterizing entanglement in magnetic materials, these same techniques cannot generalize to electrons — the main constituents of most materials.

Recently, a team of Emory researchers found a way to quantify electron entanglement in quantum materials using resonant inelastic x-ray scattering (RIXS), a widely accessible experimental technique. Their research was led by Yao Wang, assistant professor of chemistry and published in Physical Review X. By analyzing nonlinear features in RIXS spectra, they uncovered hidden information about four-electron correlations. This discovery opens the door for experimentally detecting entanglement in a wide range of nonmagnetic and general materials, with implications for quantum information science and next-generation electronic devices. Future research could extend this technique to more complex materials and refine experimental strategies to enhance its precision and applicability.

Citation: Liu, T., Xu, L., Liu, J., & Wang, Y. (2025). Entanglement witness for indistinguishable electrons using solid-state spectroscopy. Physical Review X, 15(1), 011056.

Youth-led dialogue explores climate action in faith communities

How can intergenerational, faith-based dialogue equip congregations to respond meaningfully to climate change? Elizabeth Corrie, professor in the practice of youth education and peacebuilding at Candler School of Theology, is investigating this question in partnership with four Atlanta-area churches. Supported by a Louisville Institute Grant for Researchers, the project centers youth voices in deliberative forums designed to foster theological reflection and spur community action. Corrie’s research will inform her next book, “Deliberating Theology with Youth.”

Music’s role in shaping biblical interpretation

What role does music play in how people understand Scripture? Joel LeMon, Donald Allen Harp Jr, distinguished associate professor of biblical studies at Candler School of Theology, explores this question in his forthcoming book “The Song of God: The Bible and Musical Exegesis.” Funded by a Vital Worship, Vital Preaching Teacher-Scholar Grant from the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship, the project draws on biblical theology, reception history, and musicology to examine how composers — from J.S. Bach to U2 — reinterpret and reshape biblical texts through song.

Reexamining the Passion narrative through the lens of public ritual

Reimagining how the story of Christ’s Passion is performed in communities impacted by war, violence, epidemic, and displacement is the focus of a new book by Susan Reynolds, associate professor of Catholic studies at Candler School of Theology. Titled “Ways of the Cross,” the project is supported by a 2025–26 faculty fellowship at Emory’s Fox Center for Humanistic Inquiry and a University Research Committee grant. It investigates how public rituals reframe theological identity and redefine what it means to stand in persona Christi in times of crisis.

Tracing the transformation of Middle Eastern Christianity through migration

What happens when centuries-old Orthodox, Catholic, and Protestant churches from the Middle East begin new lives across the Americas? Deanna Ferree Womack, associate professor of history of religions and interfaith studies at Candler School of Theology, leads a fascinating research project uncovering how these faith communities have transformed and adapted through migration. Supported by a Louisville Institute Grant for Researchers, her forthcoming monograph will challenge narratives of decline in Middle Eastern Christianity and offer new insight into the diversity and transnational reach of the global church.

Grants and awards

Linjiang Lou awarded Knights Templar Eye Foundation grant

Postdoctoral researcher Linjiang Lou has been awarded nearly $90,000 from the prestigious Knights Templar Eye Foundation (KTEF) to study the exact ways that increased time spent outdoors helps prevent the onset of myopia in children. Myopia, or nearsightedness, typically begins in early childhood and causes blurry distance vision. Its prevalence is rapidly increasing worldwide, posing a major public health concern. Bright light exposure has been shown to reduce the development of myopia in animal experiments. However, the time of day when this light exposure occurs has been understudied. Lou’s project aims to determine whether the protective effect of bright light on myopia development depends on the timing of exposure and to explore the role of retinal dopamine — a molecule believed to act as a “stop” signal for refractive eye growth — in mediating this effect.

The research will also compare the effects of short-term versus long-term bright light exposure on retinal dopamine levels at different times of day. These findings will deepen the understanding of how light exposure and dopamine influence myopia development and may guide strategies to optimize light-based interventions for preventing or reducing myopia in children. The KTEF Career Starter Research Grant supports early-career researchers conducting work that advances the understanding, prevention and treatment of pediatric eye diseases and conditions.

Surgery team awarded SAGES research grant

A team led by Mihir M. Shah, associate professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Surgery has received a nearly $30,000 grant from the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) to support their research on diet, the fecal microbiome and treatment response in pancreatic cancer. The award recognizes the team’s innovative approach to studying how lifestyle factors may influence cancer treatment outcomes. This competitive grant highlights the group’s dedication to advancing surgical research and contributing to the future of personalized cancer care.

NIH grant lets Rollins researchers use machine learning to prevent childhood disease

Max Lau, assistant professor of biostatistics and bioinformatics at the Rollins School of Public Health, will lead a new interdisciplinary project funded by a five-year, $3.5 million NIH R01 grant. In collaboration with the Department of Computer Science at Emory College of Arts and Sciences and the Department of Epidemiology at Rollins, Lau will develop new machine learning modeling tools to better understand and control childhood infectious diseases such as rotavirus and measles.



The project will build upon existing modelling and statistical methods to create a framework for predicting disease spread across communities. The team will also develop open-source software tools to support use by public health stakeholders. These tools will help improve forecasting and inform targeted, adaptive interventions for childhood disease threats in the U.S.



Rollins doctoral candidate applies machine learning to cardiovascular health.

Louis Li, a PhD student in the Department of Epidemiology at Rollins School of Public Health, was recently awarded an NIH Clinical and Translational Science Award through the Georgia Clinical and Translational Science Association. The $28,000 grant will support his pre-doctoral training and research development for one year, with a possible two-year extension.

Li’s research will explore precision medicine in atrial fibrillation using real-world data, causal inference, and machine learning, in hopes of improving clinical guidelines and practices.



Nursing faculty member honored for contributions to gerontology research

Glenna Brewster, assistant professor at the School of Nursing, has been awarded the 2025 Applied Gerontologist Award by the Southern Gerontological Society. This honor recognizes her sustained leadership and impactful research in the field of aging, as well as her dedicated service to the gerontology community in the Southern U.S. It also highlights her advocacy and training efforts aimed at enhancing the quality of life for older adults.

Brewster’s research focuses on enhancing sleep and psychological well-being in individuals experiencing cognitive changes and dementia, as well as their caregivers. Her work emphasizes accessible, evidence-based behavioral interventions, such as cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.

School of Nursing hosts Social Determinants of Health Fellows

The School of Nursing has named 14 nurse scientists and interdisciplinary researchers across the U.S. as Advanced Research Training in Social Determinants of Health Fellows.

The fellows came together June 2-6 for a training event to cultivate skills in integrating social determinants into their research agendas. With guidance from Emory faculty and support from the school’s Center for Data Science and Office of Nursing Research, they explored critical topics like cancer, aging, behavioral health, environmental toxins and cardiovascular disease.

This program is led by Jill Hamilton, professor at the School of Nursing, and is funded by the National Institute of Nursing Research.