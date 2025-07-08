Emory physicians well represented in Atlanta magazine’s 2025 ‘Top Doctors’ issue

Emory physicians across multiple specialties are being recognized for the exceptional patient care they provide in the 2025 “Top Doctors” issue of Atlanta magazine. Physicians within Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network and medical staff credentialed at Emory hospitals comprise nearly 32% of the list.

This year, 392* Emory physicians made the “Top Doctors” list out of 1,232 physicians named in the publication.

“Our physicians make a positive impact in our community through the expertise, compassion and dedication they provide to patients and families,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare and executive vice president for health affairs of Emory University. “Our mission is to improve lives and provide hope to those we serve, and our physicians help us carry out this mission daily. Congratulations on this special recognition.”

On the cover of this year’s “Top Doctors” issue is Emory’s own sports medicine expert Frazier L. Keitt, DO. Keitt is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at Emory School of Medicine and head team physician for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, which calls Emory Healthcare its official team health care provider. Keitt can regularly be seen courtside during games, providing comprehensive sports medicine care for the team — including medical evaluations, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

Physicians recognized in this listing are nominated by their peers who they believe are the best in their fields of practice. The nominations are screened, verified and reviewed by Professional Research Services (PRS) firm based in Troy, Michigan. PRS then conducts an online survey of all licensed physicians in the metro Atlanta area, with more than 10,000 votes cast this year. Doctors cannot pay to be considered or selected for this list.

The July issue of Atlanta magazine can now be found on newsstands throughout metro Atlanta. View the full 2025 “Top Doctors” list.

*Many physicians receive nominations for multiple specialties in the Top Doctors list, and some late submissions are accepted by the magazine. These two factors can provide some discrepancies in the total counts of those listed.