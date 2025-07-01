Emory receives Parkinson’s Foundation grant to launch nurse practitioner fellowship

Emory University has been selected by the Parkinson’s Foundation to receive a grant to establish a Nurse Practitioner Fellowship, launching in 2026. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 3 for the inaugural cohort. The fellowship will be based at Emory Healthcare’s Movement Disorders Clinic, located within the Emory Brain Health Center, a designated Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence.

Two nurse practitioners (NP) will be selected for the 2026 cohort to complete the immersive, yearlong Parkinson’s disease (PD) fellowship training alongside physician fellows and movement disorders specialists.

Nurse practitioners trained in PD care specialize in diagnosing, managing and treating the complex motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s. They work closely with patients, families and interdisciplinary care teams to optimize treatment and support quality of life for people living with PD.

“We are honored to partner with the Parkinson’s Foundation to help expand access to care for people living with Parkinson’s disease,” says Jaffar Khan, MD, chair of neurology at Emory University School of Medicine and assistant dean for medical education at Emory. “This fellowship aligns with Emory’s mission to develop the next generation of leaders in neurology and movement disorders care while improving outcomes for patients across Georgia and beyond.”

Eligible applicants must have at least three years of clinical experience, a degree from an accredited adult-gerontology or family nurse practitioner program, national board certification and licensure as an Advanced Practice Nurse in Georgia by Sept. 1, 2025.

The program is designed to address critical barriers in Parkinson’s care, including delays in access to specialized treatment. By preparing nurse practitioners for independent clinical practice in the Parkinson’s and movement disorders space, the fellowship will help expand workforce capacity and reduce patient wait times.

“People living with Parkinson’s disease sometimes face barriers to access to PD-specialized care as it relates to receiving immediate, time-sensitive treatment,” says John L. Lehr, President and CEO of the Parkinson’s Foundation. “The outcomes of this fellowship will allow for care models that better integrate nurse practitioner expertise with a goal of decreasing wait times for those living with Parkinson’s — and, as in everything we aim for, improve overall care for people with PD.”

Fellows will benefit from an interprofessional learning model, working closely with Emory’s movement disorders faculty, physician fellows and allied health providers. Prior to the start of the in-person program, selected fellows will receive virtual training through complimentary accredited coursework provided by the Parkinson’s Foundation, along with an invitation to its annual Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Conference.

The Parkinson’s Foundation first launched the Nurse Practitioner Fellowship in 2022. The Emory host site joins the Parkinson’s Foundation Centers of Excellence network — an international group of 54 medical centers, including 40 in the U.S., recognized for leadership in Parkinson’s research and care.

Learn more or apply for the Parkinson’s Foundation Nurse Practitioner Fellowship.