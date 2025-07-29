Emory receives $21.9 million grant to advance Alzheimer's disease research

Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (GADRC) at Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute has received a five-year, $21.9 million renewal of its prestigious P30 grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) to continue advancing Emory’s standing as a national leader in Alzheimer’s research, care and community engagement.

Originally designated as the NIH Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in 2005, Emory’s GADRC has grown into a nationally recognized hub for translational research and outreach, uniquely positioned to serve the diverse populations of Georgia and the Southeast. The renewed P30 Center Core grant, awarded through a highly competitive review process, ensures ongoing federal support for the GADRC’s efforts to drive discovery, expand access to early diagnosis and advance equity in dementia care and research.

“We’re honored to have our center’s impact and momentum recognized with this renewal,” says Allan Levey, MD, PhD, director of the GADRC and executive director of the Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute. “The P30 grant enables us to continue accelerating Alzheimer’s disease research and help bring advances into the clinic.”

With this renewal, the GADRC will continue to prioritize:

Early detection and biomarker development

Innovative therapeutic strategies and clinical trials, including prevention

Precision medicine approaches that lead to better care for all individuals

A commitment to broad community engagement

Training of future researchers and clinicians

Led by Director Allan Levey, Associate Directors James Lah, MD, PhD, and Todd Golde, PhD, the Center integrates with the broader Goizueta Brain Health Institute programs, including Personalized Brain Health Initiative, the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease, Georgia Memory Net, and the Charlie and Harriet Shaffer Cognitive Empowerment Program.

“This renewal is not just an endorsement of our past work — it’s a catalyst for what comes next,” says Golde, director of the Emory Center for Neurodegenerative Disease and member of the Goizueta ADRC leadership team. “We’re building a future where Alzheimer’s is not only treatable, but preventable.”

“This continued support from NIA reflects the strength of Emory’s collaborative brain health ecosystem,” adds Lah. “It enables us to push the boundaries of discovery science while also addressing real-world needs in diagnosis, treatment and equitable access to care.”

The GADRC is named in honor of The Goizueta Foundation, whose transformational philanthropic support has helped establish Emory as a national model for brain health innovation and community impact.

