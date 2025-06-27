Emory Integrated Memory Care wins national award for nurse-designed innovation

Emory Integrated Memory Care (IMC), an Atlanta-based primary care practice specializing in geriatric and dementia care, has been named an Edge Runner by the American Academy of Nursing. This designation honors nurse-led models of care that reduce costs, improve health care quality, advance health equity and enhance patient satisfaction.

A collaboration between the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Emory Healthcare, IMC is led by advanced practice nurses and operates both an outpatient clinic at the Emory Brain Health Center in Brookhaven and in 24 senior living communities across the Atlanta area. It integrates medical, social and caregiver support through an interprofessional team, reducing fragmented care.

Since its founding in 2015, IMC has served more than 3,000 patients and remains the only primary care practice in the U.S. specifically designed for individuals living with dementia.

In 2020, IMC reported an ambulatory care-sensitive hospitalization rate of less than 2% over four years — significantly lower than the national average of 13-15% for dementia patients. In 2024, the clinic became one of the first to participate in a new Medicare Alternative Payment Model for dementia care. This model includes comprehensive care plans, 24/7 helpline access, caregiver support and navigation, and respite services, with the goal of nationwide adoption.

“We’re honored to have our dementia care model recognized, affirming its impact on patients and families,” says IMC Founder and Director Carolyn Clevenger, DNP, RN, GNP-BC, AGPCNP-BC, FAANP, FGSA, FAAN, who also serves as a professor at the Emory School of Nursing. “This model shows that integrated care for patients and caregivers can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life. Most importantly, this recognition highlights the superpower of nurses — our ability to understand the whole person and family, create innovative solutions, and lead meaningful change in health care.”

The Edge Runners program is a signature initiative of the American Academy of Nursing, showcasing the ingenuity, leadership, and collaboration of nurses in developing innovative care models. The Academy will honor the 2025 Edge Runner recipients at its Health Policy Conference, taking place Oct. 16-18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

“The Academy is thrilled to designate these models of care as Edge Runners,” says Linda D. Scott, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FADLN, FNAP, FAAN, president of the Academy. “This year’s models represent a range of nursing specialties — from post-care triage to sexual assault telehealth services to dementia support — as well as the future of the profession through online residency programs and mobile simulation labs. Each Edge Runner model demonstrates how nurses are enhancing care, improving outcomes and addressing important health challenges.”

About the American Academy of Nursing

The American Academy of Nursing serves the public by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Academy Fellows are inducted into the organization for their extraordinary contributions to improving health locally and globally. With over 3,200 Fellows, the Academy represents nursing’s most accomplished leaders in policy, research, administration, practice and academia. Learn more about the academy.