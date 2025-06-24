Emory University and Micron Biomedical launch first-in-human clinical trial of next-generation rotavirus vaccine delivered via dissolvable microarray technology

Emory University and Micron Biomedical announced the first clinical trial of a novel rotavirus vaccine, CC24, delivered via dissolvable microarray technology is now enrolling participants. This marks the first clinical evaluation of any drug or vaccine delivered via patch or microarray that is sponsored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Rotavirus infection remains a leading cause of childhood diarrheal deaths, primarily in low- and middle-income countries where existing oral vaccines are less effective. CC24 is a uniquely inactivated rotavirus vaccine developed by the CDC to allow for an alternative to oral administration.

“CDC recognizes the potential of this groundbreaking clinical trial, which will test the safety of both our novel vaccine, CC24, in adults and the vaccine's delivery with ‘patch’ technology,” says Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Director of CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “The trial marks significant progress in vaccine technology innovation and is a critical step toward saving more children from rotavirus illness and death.”

Micron Biomedical’s unique needle-free technology rapidly delivers vaccines and therapeutics via dissolvable microarray compounds that are pressed painlessly into the uppermost layers of skin. The company formulates existing drugs so that they have thermostable properties, reducing or eliminating the need for a cold chain. They are then packaged in a thumb-size lightweight technology and can be self-administered with the push of a button, producing no medical sharps waste.

Micron’s technology has been recognized for its potential to expand vaccine and therapeutic access in hard-to-reach settings, such as developing countries and where medicines need to be swiftly delivered and administered — such as in times of epidemics and pandemics, as well as national security applications and military uses.

“Rotavirus is a leading cause of diarrheal morbidity and mortality in children less than five years of age worldwide, but current oral rotavirus vaccines don’t work as well in low- and middle-income countries where the burden of disease is greatest,” says Christina Rostad MD, pediatric infectious disease associate professor at Emory University and lead investigator of the trial. “With this trial we are thrilled to advance scientific innovations that have the potential to save lives, as well as significantly improve access and uptake of other vaccines globally and here in the U.S.”

“The availability of new vaccine administration methods, such as Micron Biomedical’s dissolvable microarray patch, could offer important choices for children and adults, not just with rotavirus but also with vaccines that are currently administered by injection,” says Lauren Nolan, the trial’s study manager and research physician assistant at Emory Children’s Center Vaccine Research Clinic. “People who are afraid of needles may be more likely to use this patch because it feels less invasive than vaccines currently administered by injection.”

The study builds on existing research by Emory University, published in The Lancet, about self-administered seasonal influenza vaccine via Micron Biomedical’s dissolvable microarray technology, as well as studies across other disease indications, including measles and rubella.

“The faster we can simplify access to life-saving vaccines and therapeutics, the more lives we can save and this clinical trial is a critical milestone both in accelerating innovations that are likely to make rotavirus vaccines more effective and accessible — and in demonstrating the growing demand for needle-free vaccines and drugs,” says Steven Damon, CEO of Micron Biomedical.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Emory University, a leader in clinical research with a heritage of studying next-generation vaccines and cutting-edge technologies, and with the CDC, whose work to develop this novel vaccine and collaboration with Micron Biomedical to deliver it without needles has been ground-breaking,” says Damon.

About the trial

This phase I double-blind placebo-controlled trial will assess the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of a novel inactivated rotavirus vaccine CC24 delivered via Micron Biomedical’s microarray technology — which provides painless, needle-free administration and overcomes vaccine transport and storage infrastructure challenges associated with conventional vaccines. The trial will recruit 50 healthy adults, between ages 18 and 45 years old. Data from the study will inform planned studies in children.