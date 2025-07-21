Emory Saint Joseph’s and Archdiocese of Atlanta announce agreement to preserve hospital’s Catholic identity

July 21, 2025

Communion is taken during Emory Saint Joseph's Mass of Thanksgiving

The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta (R), prepares communion.

— Photo provided by Emory Healthcare

ATLANTA, GA – Emory Healthcare and the Archdiocese of Atlanta are honored to announce the preservation of the Catholic identity and mission of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital through a historic sponsorship agreement. The agreement ensures that Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital will continue to operate as a Catholic-sponsored institution — faithful to its mission of providing compassionate, clinically excellent care to all, especially the most vulnerable.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta’s first hospital, was founded in 1880 by the Sisters of Mercy. For 145 years, the Sisters of Mercy and a dedicated health care team have faithfully stewarded Emory Saint Joseph’s with grace, courage and an unwavering commitment to healing.

“This sponsorship agreement signifies a commitment to maintain adherence to the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services, preserve strong chaplaincy services and spiritual care and continue community outreach that reflects the Gospel values on which the hospital was founded,” says Heather Dexter, president of the Emory Healthcare Regional Hospital Division, which includes Emory Saint Joseph’s.“Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital will remain a place where science and spirit, and medicine and mercy, walk hand in hand.”

“The Archdiocese of Atlanta will be forever grateful to the Sisters of Mercy for their leadership and service. We are honored to be a part of the legacy they created when they founded Saint Joseph's Hospital more than 100 years ago. Emory Healthcare is a recognized community leader in healthcare, and I look forward to the positive impact this agreement will have on the community,” says The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta.

Today, with the same mission of compassionate and excellent, high-quality health care as its guide, Emory Saint Joseph’s is recognized as one of the top specialty-referral hospitals in the Southeast. As a leading academic and community hospital, the 410-bed adult acute-care facility cares for 126,000 outpatients and 17,500 inpatients annually.

Attendees at the Solemn Mass of Thanksgiving included (L-R) Fr. Gerardo Ceballos-Gonzalez; Dcn. Mat Mathews; Julie Swann; Sr. Peggy Fannon; The Most Reverend Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., Archbishop of Atlanta; Fr. Patrick Scully; Fr. Steve Yander; Mike Garrido; Sr. Jane Greedy; Tom McGahan, MD; and Kevin Andrews.

Photo provided by Emory Healthcare

