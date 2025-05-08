Galileo and Emory Healthcare collaborate to expand access to primary care, enhancing specialty care options in Georgia

Emory Healthcare, Georgia’s most comprehensive academic health system, and Galileo, a pioneer in modern population-based medical care, are collaborating to expand access to primary and specialty care services across the state. By combining Emory’s trusted reputation and extensive provider network with Galileo’s innovative primary care model, the organizations will work to improve clinical outcomes, reduce provider burnout, and expand ways to interact with quality health care providers across the state.

Georgia currently ranks 40th in the nation for primary care physician availability, with underserved communities facing significant barriers to timely care. This collaboration is one of several initiatives Emory Healthcare is advancing through the Emory Healthcare Network, a clinically integrated network focused on affordable, coordinated care. These efforts intend to provide more diverse, accessible primary care options to patients statewide.

Expanding access through innovation

Galileo’s innovative multi-modal model of care will increase Emory Healthcare's ability to reach patients through text-based interactions, on-demand virtual care and same-day/next-day appointments. Delivering full-spectrum digital- and physically-based primary care — Galileo is able to manage a range of conditions from acute/urgent care to chronic care and complex conditions. With 24/7 availability in both English and Spanish, Galileo supports equitable, continuous care for diverse populations.

“As Galileo joins forces with Emory Healthcare, we will be able to provide additional innovative primary care solutions to patients across Georgia,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “This collaboration enables us to offer care to individuals on their phones, computers or in a clinic setting — while ensuring they can seamlessly access Emory specialists when needed.”

Exploring specialty care access

In addition to expanding primary care access, the two organizations are exploring ways to reduce overburdened specialty care providers, ultimately freeing up valuable time for complex patient needs. Galileo’s integrated care model includes behavioral health and chronic disease management, which can help patients receive the right care sooner while improving access to Emory’s top-tier specialists.

“We designed Galileo to not only deliver higher quality, more affordable care – but to integrate and collaborate seamlessly with quality health systems across the country,” says Thomas Lee, MD, founder and CEO of Galileo. “In aligning with Emory Healthcare, we’re able to offer the strengths of both our organizations to more Georgians, which is exciting.”

Building a healthier Georgia

Emory Healthcare has a long-standing commitment to expanding access to health care, from developing innovative collaborations to offering multiple care models for receiving care to serving rural communities. This new primary care solution builds on that foundation, bringing timely, effective care to patients wherever they are.

Together, Galileo and Emory Healthcare are raising the standard for accessible, high-quality care — a critical step toward a healthier, more connected Georgia.

About Emory Healthcare Network

The Emory Healthcare Network is a comprehensive, clinically integrated network of Emory Healthcare, providing access to coordinated care for patients. With 15 Emory Healthcare Network-designated hospitals, over 4,000 physicians in more than 70 specialties, the network delivers care through a full range of hospitals, clinics and local practices. The Emory Healthcare Network includes more than 550 primary care physicians and more than 70 Peachtree Immediate Care locations.

About Galileo

Galileo is a modern, digitally-enabled medical practice designed for today’s increasingly complex world. Powered by a transformative clinical approach, its unique care model is built to reach diverse populations at scale, improving outcomes and affordability across the system.

Galileo operates across the US and offers high-touch, inter-disciplinary, longitudinal care to patients on the phone, in the home, and everywhere in between. Regional and national health plans, health systems, employers, and Fortune 500 organizations trust Galileo to care for their members. Galileo was founded by Thomas Lee MD, a Harvard-trained internist and pioneering innovator in health care who previously founded One Medical and Epocrates. Learn more at galileo.io.