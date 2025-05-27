Graduate students Nikki Boon, Eva Carchidi capture national championship titles for Emory track and field

Two Eagles captured national championship titles during the 2025 NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championship in Geneva, Ohio, May 22-24.

Graduate student Nikki Boon claimed the outdoor heptathlon title, her second national championship after winning the indoor pentathlon earlier this season.

With her two national titles, Boon, who is a neuroscience PhD student in Laney Graduate School, became the third individual to win multiple titles in their Emory career, and is the first person in Emory history to win the heptathlon. Boon was the lone competitor to reach 5,000 points in the NCAA Outdoor Championship and won with 5,435 points — 447 more than her next closest competitor.

The following day, fellow graduate student Eva Carchidi won gold in the 400-meter dash on the final day of the competition. Carchidi is the first woman in the university’s program history to win a national title in the 400-meter dash and is only the second-ever person at Emory to do so, joining Daniel Pietsch who won the men’s event in 2016.

Carchidi, who studies in the accelerated Master of Nursing Pre-Licensure Program in the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, had a memorable race, crossing the finish line at a program record of 53.94 to win the race in dramatic fashion.

Both the men’s and women’s teams ended the three-day national championship meet in 11th place in the team standings. Boon and Carchidi’s wins helped the Emory women score 20 points while Dawit Dean, Jackson Price and Henry Brandstadter notched 17 combined points for the men.