Emory School of Nursing’s Bussenius named Distinguished Fellow by National Academies of Practice

Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Associate Clinical Professor Hope Haynes Bussenius, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP, has been named Distinguished Fellow of the National Academies of Practice.

The National Academies of Practice advances interprofessional education, scholarship, research, practice, and public policy. Membership is extended to professionals who have demonstrated excellence in their fields and are committed to advancing interprofessional care.

A pioneer in smartphone application development, Bussenius created the award-winning Pedia BP app and founded the Take2Heart Initiative to combat pediatric hypertension. She also developed the Oral Health in Communities and Neighborhoods (OH-I-CAN) app, with over 30,000 users across the U.S., and created the Transformative Technology Evaluation Assessment Model (2TEAM2Go) that bridges technology with clinical practice, education and training, research, and health policy and enables community partnerships with metric outcomes. The 2TEAM2GO model is part of the curriculum at the School of Nursing and its Lillian Carter Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility. In addition to the Pedia BP and OH-I-CAN application, Bussenius’ partnerships have led to the development of four more apps: Materna BP, HINTS Exam, CarterCareLF, and TechTank.

Bussenius has received numerous accolades, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Award. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, she serves as president/co-founder of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholars Alumni Network.

The National Academies of Practice encompasses various academies, including Athletic Training, Audiology, Nursing, Nutrition and Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Oral Health, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Physician, Podiatric Medicine, Psychology, Public Health, Respiratory Care, Social Work, Speech-Language Pathology, and Veterinary Medicine.

Bussenius will be part of the Nursing Academy.

