Emory nursing faculty Modly, Phan named to American Association of Nurse Practitioners

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners will induct two members of the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing faculty as Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (FAANP) at its national conference in San Diego, California, in June.

Assistant Clinical Professor Lori Modly, DNP, RN, CPNP-PC, and Associate Clinical Professor Quyen Phan, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAAN, are among 51 nurse practitioner (NP) leaders across the U.S. selected as Fellows. They join an elite, diverse group of nurse practitioners who have made—and continue to make—a positive and profound impact on national and global health.

Established in 2000, the FAANP program is dedicated to advancing nurse practitioners and the high-quality health care they provide. Fellows are nurse practitioner leaders who have made outstanding contributions to NP education, policy, clinical practice, and research. They volunteer their expertise as reviewers, topical experts, committee members, journal contributors, and mentors.

Modly, a pediatric nurse practitioner, works to integrate data-driven decision-making into clinical practice and advance interprofessional education. Her research explores the intersection of climate change and health care, aiming to mitigate health risks among vulnerable populations, particularly migrant farmworkers and pediatric groups. She also leads the school’s Nursing Excellence Scholarship and Technology (NEST) program, driving programmatic changes that enhance student success. She holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Emory.

With a nursing background in Canada and the United States, Phan focuses on public health, primary care, academic-practice partnerships, and nursing education. She researches and directs programs that prepare students and serve under-resourced areas through mobile health and clinical faculty and preceptor training. Phan is also a co-investigator on programs that train community health workers and prepare students to address the non-medical factors influencing health outcomes. She graduated from Emory’s Master of Science in Nursing program and earned a DNP with a family nurse practitioner concentration from Augusta University.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners of all specialties. It represents the interests of more than 431,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. and provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels—advancing health policy, establishing standards that best serve patients, and promoting excellence in practice, education, and research.

About the School of Nursing

As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Ranked the No. 1 master’s, No. 1 BSN, and No. 8 DNP programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs. It brings together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and improve health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.