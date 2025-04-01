Emory University celebrates 5th annual Autism Celebration Month in April

April 1, 2025

Media Contact
Jennifer Johnson McEwen
(media inquiries only)

autism month logo
This April, Emory University and the Emory Autism Center will host the 5th annual Autism Celebration Month in recognition of Autism Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “Community and Compassion,” celebrates the interests, expertise and meaningful journeys of autistic students and community members. The month-long celebration will feature a series of in-person and virtual events aimed at fostering awareness, inclusion and support for the autism community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism spectrum disorder affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States, making it one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country. Despite its prevalence, misconceptions and stigmas surrounding autism persist, underscoring the need for continued education and advocacy.  

Emory activities scheduled include:

  • Wednesday, April 2: PowerPoint Night — Students at Emory’s Oxford College campus will give brief presentations and attendees will have the opportunity to learn and ask questions.
  • Friday, April 4: Special Interest Showcase — Meet autistic students and community members and learn about their unique interests and talents.
  • Thursday, April 10: Research Symposium (virtual event) — Join online to hear from autistic and neurodivergent researchers sharing their work and engage in collective discussions.
  • Wednesday, April 16: Student Panel (virtual event) — Connect virtually to learn about the autistic experience from three college students, celebrating their successes and sharing how the community can continue to come together to be more inclusive, supportive and accessible.

Sponsors for the Emory University Autism Celebration Month include the Emory Autism Center, Emory Office for Diversity Equity and Inclusion and Emory School of Medicine Office of Equity and Inclusion. If you are interested in supporting this or future events alongside Emory's sponsors, please consider contributing to the Autism Celebration Month through the Emory Momentum campaign.

For event details and virtual event links, please visit the Emory Autism Advocacy Organization website. Additional updates may be provided throughout the month.

Tags

Recent News