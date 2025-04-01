Emory professor selected as Fellow by the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering

The American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) has inducted Gari Clifford , DPhil, professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical Informatics at Emory University into its College of Fellows, comprised of the most accomplished and distinguished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators and successful entrepreneurs.

Clifford was nominated, reviewed and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for “outstanding contributions to computational medicine and bioengineering through innovative open science, biomedical signal processing and machine learning.”

Clifford specializes in developing real-time AI, signal processing and physiological modeling techniques in order to improve access to health care while reducing costs and resource consumption. His research and application domains span cardiology, critical care, global health, maternal-child health, digital psychiatry and neurology along with sleep and circadian rhythms, with a focus on resource-limited settings and under-resourced populations.

"It's a privilege to be selected by my peers for this honor, and I hope to be able to use this opportunity to advocate for the health of the underserved and make some 'good trouble'" says Clifford.

AIMBE Fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including four Nobel Prize laureates and 27 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation.

A formal induction ceremony was held during AIMBE’s 34th Annual Meeting at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia on March 31, along with 171 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2025

Lean more about the AIMBE and the College of Fellows.