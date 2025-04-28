Emory men’s track and field named 2025 UAA Champions

The Emory track and field programs are celebrating award-winning endings to the 2025 season.

The men’s program claimed the 2025 University Athletic Association (UAA) Outdoor Championship Title on Sunday afternoon, the seventh overall in program history and first since 2015.

The Eagles claimed 17 All-UAA finishes, including six individual UAA titles.

Jackson Price had a record-breaking time of 20.81 in the 200m dash on Sunday afternoon and took home the UAA title. Henry Brandstadter earned the title in the 100m, crossing the finish line at 10.71. Dawit Dean claimed the 400m dash title and the 4x400m relay group of Joshua Han, Ryan McGonigle, Price and Dean earned a UAA title with a time of 3:17.31.

In field events, Brandstadter also earned first in long jump with a 7.29m mark and Ari Klasky earned first in discus with a 44.02m throw.

Women's track and field places second

The women’s team brought home a second-place finish, the program’s best since 2016. The Eagles ended the competition with 13 All-UAA finishes, five individual UAA titles and two new program records.

Nikki Boon won the long jump, with a program record-breaking distance of 5.96m. She also earned first in the javelin with a 40.41m throw. Eva Carchidi took home the gold in the 400m dash, crossing the finish at 54.56. Carchidi set a program record in the 200m prelims and did it again in the finals, taking first with a time of 23.85.

The 4x100m relay team of Dashiel Tao Harris, Carchidi, Jada Kenner and Audrey Johnson claimed the UAA title.