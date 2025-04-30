Emory EMS recognized as top emergency medical service in the state

Joining a medical first responder organization may not be the most obvious choice for Eagles looking to become involved in student groups. But for those on the Emory Emergency Medical Service (EEMS) team, it’s an experience unlike any other with folks who become family.

This spring, EEMS’ outstanding work has been recognized with four different awards, in addition to Director Sam Shartar earning the Georgia EMS Director of the Year.

At the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association (GEMSA) ceremony, EEMS was named Georgia Emergency Medical Service of the Year. The award is given to a service that “exemplifies outstanding professionalism on the local, regional and state levels, as well as service to the community.” Specifically, it’s given to those who go above and beyond the call of duty, whether in community engagement or the delivery of patient care.

“This award is really in recognition of all the volunteers, including past ones starting in 1992,” says Martinna Roldan, chief of Emory EMS. “We have a lot of alumni who helped make this program what it is, and this award is the culmination of everyone’s work.”

Roldan, an international student from Ecuador, is a senior studying economics and human health. As chief, she oversees the entire agency — a team of more than 70 volunteers who operate under Emory’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR). During her first year at Emory, a friend had a scooter accident and EEMS answered the 911 call.

“I was amazed at how compassionate and professional they were as they guided us through things,” she remembers. “I asked if they were doctors, and they said no but they were here to take care of us.” Since the application period had closed, she joined the next year, as soon as she could.

Roldan, who began her studies on the premed track, explains that EEMS changed her goals. She now wants to pursue emergency management.

“EEMS has shaped my career,” she says. “After working very closely with CEPAR and Sam, and just being behind the scenes of a big agency, I want to pursue emergency management and strengthen the system for patients and providers. You cannot take care of others if you’re not first taking care of yourself and your community. I love that EEMS has taught me that.”

Alex Dolle, the division chief of training and education and incoming chief of EEMS, also had an early encounter with the group.

Now a junior majoring in human health and on the premed track, he stayed at the Emory Conference Center Hotel while touring Emory during high school and could see the EEMS vehicles stationed at the headquarters. He was already working as an EMT in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, so was qualified to join EEMS. “Before I even oriented to Emory, I was here a week early with the EMS and building community there. It was incredible and a quick way to become part of Emory’s community.”

As the person who wrote the application for GEMSA, Dolle was clued in a few seconds early that EEMS had won the top title based on the verbiage the announcers were using. “I started filming and I’ll always remember the gasps and the look on everyone’s faces,” he says. “We were up against some great services, including Grady EMS, and it was overwhelming to know that all our hard work has gotten us this external recognition.”

Excelling at the collegiate level

The group also earned multiple recognitions at the collegiate level during the National Collegiate Emergency Medical Services Foundation (NCEMSF) ceremony. There, EEMS was awarded EMS Ready Campus: Silver Tier, HEARTSafe Campus and Collegiate EMS Week Celebration of the Year.

Rachel Goldberg, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the division chief of support services. The senior, majoring in neuroscience and behavioral biology, was in charge of the applications — and she knew going for five awards would be a stretch. “To win three awards after spearheading our applications was so happy and fulfilling. I think I actually cried when it was announced.”

The NCEMSF awards also represent the hard work of many. The HEARTSafe campus certification requires confirming that more than 5% of the campus population is certified in CPR, an endeavor only made possible through the dedication to community education and widely available classes.

While EEMS had already obtained EMS Ready Campus status at the bronze level, the group was determined to move up a tier.

“That required more training, extra certifications, incident command drills and activation of emergency protocols, and additional events. It was a big undertaking by the training and education division,” says Goldberg.

And winning the Collegiate EMS Week Celebration of the Year?

That just goes to show how much these volunteers love their community. While the majority of that week focused on thanking community partners, Friday was an internal celebration. “We spent most of the week thanking other people and we wanted the last day to be something for our volunteers, for all the work they do for us,” says Goldberg.

EEMS’ biggest fan

Most participants are only EEMS members for three or four years, but Shartar has ushered multiple groups of students through the experience. “It’s an honor to be nominated and awarded Director of the Year (at GEMSA), but it was even more meaningful because the students nominated me,” he says.

Roldan explains that Shartar’s nomination was a no-brainer, thanks to his mentorship.

“He’s always been our biggest advocate and number one fan. He’s the steady, experienced voice we often need in such a leadership role at this young age. He gives us the freedom to lead while offering the guidance and wisdom he has to help us grow,” Roldan says. “He’s passionate about what we do and that passion is contagious. He deserves recognition for the hours he’s poured into EEMS.”

Cementing his status as top fan, Shartar says he was most excited to watch the students be recognized.

“They put in a lot of work,” he says, “and it’s been great to see that recognition grow and it’s outstanding that the remarkable amount of work they’re doing is being recognized.”

He points to the fact that EEMS is both staffed and managed by students who are caring for their peers and can facilitate effective peer education. “What they’re doing is a textbook example of servant leadership.”

Photos provided by Emory EMS