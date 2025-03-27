Emory University Hospital Midtown achieves first Magnet designation for nursing excellence

ATLANTA – Emory University Hospital Midtown has achieved its first Magnet designation for excellence in professional nursing practice, teamwork and patient care through the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program recognizes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this achievement, Emory University Hospital Midtown becomes Emory Healthcare’s eighth Magnet facility and joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations. Less than 10% of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition.

“Magnet recognition represents our commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients, our families and our community through collaboration and compassion,” says Tawanda Austin, RN, chief nursing officer for Emory University Hospital Midtown. “This designation symbolizes the countless hours, tireless efforts and unwavering focus on patient care that each of our nurses and care team members brings to work each day. It also represents the collaborative pursuit of excellence, not only in nursing practice, but in every aspect of patient care. A huge thank you to our amazing team at Emory University Hospital Midtown!”

During a virtual call with an ANCC representative, Emory University Hospital Midtown was commended in the following areas:

achieving 80% or greater number of registered nurses who have earned a baccalaureate or higher degrees in nursing

higher degrees in nursing outperforming benchmarks in preventing hospital acquired pressure injuries and patient falls on 100% of care units

outperforming benchmarks in other aspects of patient safety and harm events on 100% care units

Magnet recognition is a gold standard for nursing excellence and is often a factor when the public evaluates health care organizations. U.S. News & World Report’s annual issue of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

“This is the beginning of our journey as a Magnet organization, and I am so proud of our collective team,” says Adam Webb, MD, chief operating officer of Emory University Hospital Midtown. “The work that has gone into this recognition has been tremendous. Thank you to our clinical nurses, nurse leaders and all team members for putting quality patient care first every day.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as:

higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

higher job satisfaction among nurses

lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

“The Magnet Recognition Program is based on the Magnet Model which guides us in establishing great work environments for clinicians, including nurses,” says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. “It is about how we lead, how we make decisions, do we practice with professionalism and autonomy, do we measure outcomes to improve care, and do we advance nursing science. Nursing teams at Emory University Hospital Midtown have embraced the Magnet Model and followed this evidence to achieve success — as our eighth Magnet designation at Emory Healthcare.”

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that encourages widespread participation from leadership and staff in demonstrating how we meet Magnet program standards. This process includes an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

Health care organizations must reapply for Magnet recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality.

About ANCC’s Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.