Emory Healthcare launches Wellness Walkers initiative at Northlake Mall

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare is launching a new community-focused initiative called Wellness Walkers, designed to encourage physical activity, promote wellness and connect staff and neighbors to vital health resources — and with each other. The program, developed in collaboration with Northlake Mall, will officially kick off on Tuesday, March 11, from 12–2 p.m., with a special Walk & Talk event featuring athletic trainer Lisa Gray, who will discuss strategies for setting personal wellness goals.

The Wellness Walkers program is open to the public and will feature monthly health and wellness events on the second Tuesday of each month. Kickoff participants can take advantage of blood pressure screenings, wellness resources, healthy food options and giveaways. Emory Healthcare has enhanced the mall’s walking experience by adding distance markers and providing wallet-sized tracking cards for those who want to record their progress.

“At Emory Healthcare, we believe in meeting people where they are — breaking down barriers to health care and making wellness accessible for all,” says Byron Hunter, vice president of health impact at Emory Healthcare. “Through the Wellness Walkers initiative, we are creating new opportunities for residents and staff to move toward healthier lives, while also deepening connections with the trusted experts and resources of Georgia’s premier academic health system. This initiative is about more than walking — it’s about expanding access to health care and healthy living in a way that fits into people’s daily routines.”

To encourage participation, the first 50 registrants at the kickoff event will receive a free T-shirt. Attendees who sign up will also receive a monthly email with updates on upcoming speakers and events.

The monthly program will serve as an ongoing opportunity for Emory Healthcare and Northlake Mall to support both the local community and Emory Healthcare employees who use the mall for exercise. As part of a broader commitment to wellness, Wellness Walkers aligns with Healthy Emory, an Emory-wide effort to promote employee well-being.

In collaboration with Eat Right Atlanta and Georgia Fresh for Less, Emory Healthcare’s new Eat Right Farmers Market will also be on-site during the kickoff event, offering fresh, affordable produce, empowering participants to take charge of their wellness journey.

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman is expected to join the launch event alongside community members as they embark on this new wellness initiative.

The public is invited to join Emory Healthcare for the launch of Wellness Walkers and take a step toward a healthier future. Get more information and register to participate in Wellness Walkers.