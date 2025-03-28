Emory student Erica Evans wins $10,000 award for medical startup

Emory University MBA candidate Erica Evans recently earned top honors at Startup Runway Foundation, Inc.’s 30th Showcase, taking home the prestigious EmpowerHER Award and a $10,000 prize for her work with Blood Rheology Solutions, a groundbreaking startup transforming the treatment landscape for patients with red blood cell disorders.

Blood Rheology Solutions was founded by an Emory team of faculty and students: Vivien Sheehan, Wilbur Lam, Evelyn Kendall Williams and Evans. They aimed to address a critical gap in sickle cell disease (SCD) drug development: the reliance on subjective clinical endpoints instead of quantitative, functional biomarkers. SCD is a complex disorder where multiple red blood cell abnormalities contribute to disease severity.

The Blood Rheology Solutions team has developed advanced technologies to measure functional improvements in red blood cells, offering a clearer, data-driven understanding of how new therapies impact patients. By integrating these technologies into clinical trials, they empower pharmaceutical companies to:

Identify the right patients for treatment

Track treatment effects in real time

Refine clinical trial endpoints

This innovative approach not only accelerates drug approvals but also ensures that life-changing therapies reach patients faster.

Shaping success through Techstars and Startup Runway

Evans a fellow at the Roberto C. Goizueta Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (CEI) through Emory’s Goizueta Business School and a member of the 2025 Techstars Emory Founder Catalyst Program with CEI and The Hatchery, Emory Center for Innovation. Those experiences have meant Evans has been instrumental in driving the business execution and growth of Blood Rheology Solutions.

“The Emory Techstars Founder Catalyst Program provided us with a valuable platform to shape our company’s journey, from refining our business model to strengthening product-market fit,” she says. “We’ve gained essential tools to build a strong foundation and, more importantly, learned to think beyond the science — focusing on how we can deliver maximum value to our customers.”

Competing at the Startup Runway Showcase was another pivotal moment for Evans and her team. As her first pitch competition — and her first time delivering a pitch — the experience allowed Evans to introduce Blood Rheology Solutions to the Atlanta startup ecosystem and connect with a supportive community of entrepreneurs and investors.

“The feedback from investors, founders and industry leaders has been invaluable in shaping our business strategy and growth trajectory,” she says. “It has been exciting to see years of research — both my own and the decades of work from my co-founders — come to life in a way that has the potential to transform patient care in sickle cell disease.”

Brian Cayce, managing director of the CEI, praised Evans’ dedication and vision.

“Erica’s ability to bridge the gap between science and business has been extraordinary,” he says. “Her work with Blood Rheology Solutions is a prime example of how Emory’s entrepreneurial ecosystem nurtures leaders who are driving meaningful change. Her success at Startup Runway is a testament to her strategic vision and commitment to improving patient outcomes.”

Co-founder Lam, associate dean of innovation at Emory School of Medicine and vice provost of entrepreneurship at Emory University, highlighted the critical role Evans has played in advancing the company.

“Erica’s strategic insight and leadership have been essential in translating our scientific innovations into a scalable platform that has the potential to revolutionize patient care for sickle cell disease and beyond,” Lam says. “Her ability to communicate our mission effectively has been a driving force behind our progress.”