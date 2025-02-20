Emory researchers respond to community PFAS concerns in northwest Georgia

In November 2023, Dana Barr, PhD, professor of environmental health at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, was asked to travel to a community center in Rome, Georgia, to provide a small group of residents with general information about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals.”

An independent investigation by Atlanta News First showed most of the 11 residents in this group had levels of PFAS in their blood that were higher than the national average.

While answering the residents’ questions about the potentially harmful chemicals, which have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries since the 1940s, Barr felt both humbled and motivated by their level of concern.

“I could see the urgency in their questions and the weight of their concerns, which made it clear how important it was to find a way to provide them with accurate information on exposure sources, health effects, and possible clinical management,” Barr recalls.

Before she left the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center’s parking lot that afternoon, Barr turned to an Emory University colleague and said, “There might be a way we can help.”

Within days, she partnered with fellow Rollins researchers Melanie Pearson, PhD, and Noah Scovronick, PhD, to begin gathering more information about the PFAS concerns of residents in Rome and nearby Calhoun, as well as the findings of previous environmental samples conducted by local community groups, including Calhoun: Water Matters. This additional information was strong enough to earn the team funding through the HERCULES Exposome Research Center—a collaboration between Rollins and Georgia Institute of Technology—to conduct a larger human exposure study in the two northwest Georgia communities.

“Knowing there might be a way to secure funding that could expand testing and improve transparency gave me a sense of responsibility and commitment—both to the science and to the community,” Barr says.

In January, just 13 months after the initial PFAS discussion in Rome, approximately 200 adults from Rome and Calhoun volunteered, over two-consecutive weekends, to have their blood sampled for the Emory study

“Knowledge is power, and I think the more we can know, the better we can address it. So, I am really honored that this study is taking place, so we can find out where we fit in the whole scheme of things within the nation,” said Judy Peterson, a Calhoun resident participating in the study. “Maybe our levels will come back much lower than we anticipate. But if they come back higher, isn’t that something we’d want to know? I hope it is.”

'What The Science Is About'

Recruiting participants for scientific research is not always easy, especially not for studies that require blood draws. This was not the case with Emory’s PFAS study in Rome and Calhoun.

“This community really wanted this work done because they had a lot of concerns about whether they were exposed to PFAS and so they invited us in,” says Pearson, associate research professor at Rollins and director of the HERCULES community engagement core. “For us, it was being responsive to their concerns, listening to their guidance, and incorporating that guidance into our approach. So, there was a lot of enthusiasm, and the recruitment went rather well.”

Community interest in the study was so strong that approximately 400 people applied—nearly double the available spots.

“In fact, there was more disappointment from people who wanted to be part of the study, but we either did not have the space for them or they did not meet the eligibility criteria,” says Pearson. The study was only open to current residents of Rome and Calhoun who were over the age of 18 and have lived in the cities for at least three years.

Lifelong Rome resident Alvin Jackson, 75, took part in the Atlanta News First investigation but also volunteered for the Emory study to gain a better understanding of his potential PFAS exposure.

“When they did that first test, my blood had the highest level of contamination in it, so I think it was very important to get this test and for me to know just how I stand with this,” Jackson said. “I really appreciate Emory taking the time out to come down and do this, and test as many people as they possibly can to let them know where they stand. I think that it is very important to the entire community… I can’t wait to see the results.”

Calhoun resident Lisa Martin was also inspired to volunteer for the study to learn more about her own health status and that of her community, but she was hopeful the study’s findings could benefit those outside of Georgia.

“I feel like this is something the community needs to understand, as a whole. So being able to be part of a study… to help this community understand what they’re experiencing, I think is amazing,” Martin said. “And I clearly understand what (Emory) discovers from this could have implications across the country, because there surely are other locations with PFAS issues. So, this is not just for the community, I think it’s for the nation.”

The opportunity to hear the stories of the Rome and Calhoun residents was also meaningful to the Rollins researchers.

“It really personalizes the science. It lets you know this is not just about a scientific study or pushing science, but that it matters to their health, to their family’s health, or to their community’s health. And hearing those stories really grounds you as a scientist, that this science matters to the community and the results of this study matter,” Pearson says. “Of course we’re always going to follow high scientific standards, but hearing their stories really brings you back to what the science is about, and that is improving public health.”

'Why This Work Matters'

The Rollins study will compare levels of different types of PFAS in the study participants against levels in the general population of the United States, but it will not attempt to link their exposure with any specific health problems or potential sources.

“We always do our best to respond to community concerns about possible environmental exposures, because it provides our study participants with information that will hopefully help them optimize their own health,” says Scovronick, associate professor of environmental health. “Our experience is that it can also be valuable from a scientific perspective, by pointing us toward important research questions.”

The Rollins researchers said it could take about four months to get the individual results back to the participants and then another several months before they have a preliminary analysis of the broader exposure levels in the cities. The results will not be finalized until they are thoroughly vetted by the scientific community.

“The next steps will depend on the results, and also on community interest,” Scovronick says. “If we don't find anything to pursue, or if there is no local appetite for further study, that might be the end of it. But a more comprehensive study is also possible, including one that might investigate associations between PFAS exposure and health risks.”

The last batch of samples for the study were fittingly collected inside the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center, which Barr noticed produced much different emotions during this visit.

“I felt proud that Emory, HERCULES, and so many of my colleagues and students who helped were committed to conducting sound scientific research with real-world impact,” Barr said. “And seeing the community’s response firsthand made it even more meaningful.

“The residents were not just interested, but truly excited about the study and what it could mean for their health and their future. Their enthusiasm reinforced why this work matters and made all the effort to secure funding and design the study feel even more worthwhile.”