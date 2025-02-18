Emory Hillandale Hospital certified as Advanced Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission

STONECREST, GA - Emory Hillandale Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification. The hospital earned the designation for its excellence and high-quality care in diagnosing and treating stroke patients and following the best practices for stroke care.

“Emory Hillandale Hospital’s certification as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center acknowledges the tremendous dedication and quality that our staff provides to our stroke patients, as well as the commitment our whole team delivers to these patients and their families,” says Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Hillandale, Emory Decatur and Emory Long-Term Acute Care hospitals. “Virtually every department at Emory Hillandale played a role in this certification process and we are honored to receive this designation.”

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts or ruptures, causing brain damage that can lead to significant disability, including difficulty thinking, talking and walking. Immediate treatment is needed if someone is having a stroke to reduce the effects and permanent disability.

“When someone suffers a stroke, time is not on their side,” says Carol Campbell, RN, stroke program manager at Emory Hillandale and Emory Decatur Hospitals. “Our multi-disciplinary approach to care for stroke patients begins as soon as the patient arrives at the hospital and a similar protocol is followed for inpatients thought to be having a stroke while hospitalized.”

Campbell goes on to explain, “A stroke alert page goes out to our team for proper assessment and rapid treatment of the patient. The gold standard is to administer clot-busting drugs within 30 minutes of arriving at the hospital. Providing this high-level of care is a huge benefit to our patients and their families.”



In 2009, the Georgia Legislature passed the Coverdell–Murphy Act Senate Bill 549 into law, which states that all Georgia hospitals will be assessed for their stroke preparedness. When transporting a patient experiencing possible stroke symptoms to hospital emergency rooms, Emergency Medical Service (EMS)/ambulance providers are advised to bypass hospitals that do not meet status as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center or remote treatment center.



Emory Hillandale Hospital saw approximately 370 stroke patients in 2024 and only 16% of them came by ambulance.

“Having this certification means our hospital can no longer be bypassed by EMS providers, which leads to better outcomes in stroke patients who are brought to us for rapid treatment,” says Campbell.

Understanding the health of the local population is a key component of Emory Hillandale Hospital's health and engagement efforts. In Emory Healthcare’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, medical conditions that can lead to stroke such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes were revealed to be of significant concern to the Stonecrest community primarily served by Emory Hillandale Hospital. Therefore, in 2023, Emory Hillandale Hospital launched its stroke support group, which is led by the outpatient rehabilitation team, as a safe space for stroke survivors and their families to share experiences and learn about recovery.

“Recognition received for stroke care is a testament to the world-class program that has been established by our quality and clinical teams,” says Edna Brisco, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Emory Hillandale Hospital. “At Emory Hillandale, we take strokes very seriously and are invested in evidence-based therapies, efficient processes and ensuring our staff is highly trained. Our stroke support group along with certification as an advanced primary stroke center demonstrate our commitment to improving health care and better outcomes for stroke patients and their families.”

Other Emory Healthcare hospitals that also hold the designation of Advanced Primary Stroke Center include Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown. Emory University Hospital is certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and performs a thrombectomy medical procedure to remove blood clots (thrombi) from the brain. The certification lasts for two years at each site.