Emory Healthcare named founding partner of AMB Sports and Entertainment, Atlanta United team health care provider

AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) is proud to announce Emory Healthcare as its newest founding partner, solidifying a longstanding relationship that continues to enhance the health and wellness of the Atlanta community. As part of this milestone, Emory Healthcare will also serve as the official team health care provider for Atlanta United and debut as the kit patch partner for the club during the 2025 season.

The multi-faceted relationship brings Emory Healthcare into an exclusive category of elite collaborators within AMBSE, emphasizing shared values of excellence, community impact and innovation. This agreement spans numerous strategic assets, including exclusive health care designations, prominent in-stadium branding and the naming rights to the forthcoming “Emory Healthcare Studio,” a state-of-the-art digital content hub at Atlanta United’s headquarters in Marietta, scheduled to debut this summer as part of the club’s $23 million expansion of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Additionally, as the official health care provider, Emory will now deliver exceptional medical services to Atlanta United players and staff.

“We are excited to welcome Emory Healthcare, a longstanding and trusted partner of AMB Sports and Entertainment, into the founding partner family,” says chief commercial officer, AMBSE, Nana-Yaw Asamoah. “Emory’s unparalleled commitment to advancing health care and their significant investment in our community make them the perfect partner as we continue to set new benchmarks in sports medicine innovation.”

In addition to becoming the Kit Patch Partner for Atlanta United, where Emory Healthcare’s logo will be featured on the sleeve of Atlanta United’s kits, Emory Healthcare will receive marquee branding through LED signage, social and digital media and premier in-game activations. The sponsorship also includes rights to a range of community-focused programs and health initiatives.

“Our partnership with Emory Healthcare marks an important step in enhancing the club’s resources and commitment to innovation,” says Atlanta United President and CEO Garth Lagerwey. “The addition of the Emory Healthcare Studio at our training facility will provide new opportunities to engage with our fans while showcasing the vital role Emory plays in supporting our team and the broader Atlanta community.”

“We are honored to be named as the official team health care provider for Atlanta United, as well as a founding partner with AMB Sports and Entertainment,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “The relationship marks our commitment to caring for Atlanta’s professional teams and supporting health and wellness initiatives in the communities we serve throughout metro Atlanta and beyond.”

This announcement builds upon years of collaboration between Emory Healthcare and AMBSE properties, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta United and Emory Healthcare have a shared focus on comprehensive sports medicine and community health.

About AMB Sports and Entertainment

AMB Sports and Entertainment is part of the Blank Family of Businesses comprised of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive Golf Club and PGA TOUR Superstore.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with 26,400 employees and 10 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,811 licensed patient beds, more than 3,940 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.