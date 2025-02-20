Eighth annual "Battle for the Brain" raises $1.8 million

More than 1,500 supporters gathered at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Feb. 6 for the eighth annual Battle for the Brain, hosted by Daughters Against Alzheimer’s (DAA). The event raised a record-breaking $1.8 million, the highest in its history, to advance groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research at Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, part of the Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute.

“All of us at the Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute are deeply grateful for the generosity and commitment of our supporters,” says Allan Levey, MD, PhD, director of the Emory Goizueta Brain Health Institute. “The incredible success of this year’s ‘Battle for the Brain’ will fuel vital research efforts at the Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, helping us advance understanding and treatment for cognitive degenerative diseases that impact millions of individuals and families worldwide.”

This year’s Battle for the Brain, known for its dynamic lip-sync competition, brought together corporate teams, community members and supporters dedicated to making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s. With an impressive lineup of performances, live and silent auctions, and an enthusiastic audience, the night demonstrated the power of collective action in the search for a cure.

2025 Battle for the Brain Highlights:

Total raised: $1.8 million, marking the highest single-evening total since the event’s inception in 2017.

Total attendance: 1,500 in-person, with a peak of more than 2,700 livestream viewers.

Live voting engagement: 30,000 votes cast, with each $1 vote directly supporting Emory’s research efforts.

Golden Ticket Raffle: Three luxury trips to Mexico, Italy and Costa Rica raised $42,000.

Super Silent Auction: Exclusive experiences, including VIP tickets to Atlanta Hawks, Braves and United games; diamond earrings from Brown & Co. Jewelers; a weekend getaway to Montage Palmetto Bluff; and a private dinner for eight at Yebo Beach House.

Lip-Sync Competition Winners:

Fundraising Champion: Tootsies (Runner-Up: Morgan Stanley)

Performance Champion: Morgan Stanley (Runner-Up: Miller Zell)

Fan Favorite Champion: Julie’s Groove Crew (Runners-Up: Delta Air Lines and Miller Zell)

$100K Club Award Winners: Delta Air Lines, Dorsey Alston Realtors, Julie's Groove Crew, Morgan Stanley and Tootsies

Additional performances included Dorsey Alston Realtors, Ryder, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Wesley Franklin, and Stronger Together. The judges panel featured Julie Moran, Kaedy Kiely, Monica Pearson and Stacey Leebern, with emcees Kelsey Wingert and Tribble Reese keeping the energy high throughout the night.

Advancing Research at Emory

“These funds will contribute to accelerating the development of blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease,” explains Erik Johnson, MD, assistant professor and Goizueta Institute researcher. “This cutting-edge research is crucial for early and accurate diagnosis, making it possible to detect the disease before symptoms appear. It opens the door to more effective treatments and prevention strategies for Alzheimer’s.”

Fundraising efforts for Battle for the Brain remain open through March 31, offering continued opportunities to support Emory Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center’s mission to transform Alzheimer’s diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

Visit the Battle for the Brain website to learn more about the event or contribute.