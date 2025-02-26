Experience the arts in March through theater, exhibits and more

As warmer weather approaches, March offers exciting programming across Emory’s arts departments and institutions. With a varied lineup of literary readings, musical performances, artist talks, exhibits and screenings, now is the time to delve deeper into the arts at Emory.

Experience music at Emory

On Saturday, March 1, the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta (ECMSA) invites violinist Jessica Tong to perform at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts’ Tharp Hall at 10 a.m. Later in the day at 4 p.m., jazz pianist, vocalist and Emory Artist Affiliate Penelope Williams, alongside various guest artists, play at the Performing Arts Studio. This program celebrates women in jazz, as a part of Women’s History Month. Both events are free and no tickets are required.

At Oxford College, Congong Bi and Alexander Russkovsky perform a cello duet on Thursday, March 6, at 6 p.m., at the Oxford Chapel. This event is free and no tickets are required.

The Atlanta Master Chorale presents “Pathways,” with performances on Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, at 8 p.m. in the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts’ Emerson Concert Hall. Tickets must be purchased in advance and discounted prices are available for Emory students.

The Emory Department of Music presents “An Evening with the Music of Philip Glass,” featuring pianist Vladimir Milošević and cellist Nemanja Stanković, Thursday, March 20, at 8 p.m., in the Performing Arts Studio. The program includes selections from “Glassworks,” “The Hours” and other arrangements by the master composer. This is a free event with no tickets required.

Award-winning vocal ensemble New York Voices take the stage of the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall, Friday, March 21, at 8 p.m., as a part of the Candler Concert Series. The quartet will perform material from their latest release, “Reminiscing in Tempo.” Advance ticket purchases are required, and discounted tickets are available for Emory students.

Emory Artist Affiliate Caroline Owen will perform a solo piano recital Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. This program takes place at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall. Entry is free, and no tickets are required.

Catch a performance by Emory student ensembles

Emory student ensembles perform through March. OxTheatre ends its run of “Tragedy: a Tragedy,” written by famed playwright Will Eno, Saturday, March 1, with two showtimes at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both performances take place at Oxford College’s Tarbutton Theater. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

The Emory Wind Ensembles, led by Michael Kobito, will play a selection of classic and contemporary works Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Then, the Emory University Symphony Orchestra performs Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Ninth Symphony,” as well as Richard Strauss’s “Four Last Songs,” with Bethany Mamola, soprano, Thursday, March 6, at 8 p.m. Both events take place at the Schwartz Center’s Emerson Concert Hall; entry is free, and no reservations are required.

The Emory Jazz Combos play on Tuesday, March 25, at 8 p.m., at Emerson Concert Hall. This is a free event, and no ticket reservations are required.

Engage with artist presentations

March offers the rare opportunity to learn more about artists’ work via lectures, artist talks or panels.

On Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m., at Oxford Road Building’s Presentation Room, “ From Emory to the Industry ” features a panel showcasing Emory alumni and screenwriters Gina Atwater, Mark Goffman and Samah Meghjee, followed by a Q&A and reception. The evening is hosted by the Creative Writing, English, Theater and Film and Media Departments, the Pathways Center and the Office of Advancement and Alumni Engagement.

Also on March 19, Oxford College invites feminist disability studies writer and scholar Jina B. Kim to present a lecture on their work, “In Care at the End of the World.” The 7 p.m. program will be at Williams Hall and is free and open to all.

Friday, March 21, celebrated poet and former Emory Creative Writing faculty member Kevin Young headlines the 12th Night Revel, the annual fundraiser benefitting the Rose Library. The event takes place at 6 p.m., at the Emory Conference Center Hotel’s Lullwater Ballroom. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Young will return to campus on Saturday, March 22, for a public poetry reading at 1 p.m. in Glenn Memorial Auditorium. The reading is free and open to the public, but attendees are urged to register in advance because seating is limited.

On Tuesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., Emory Libraries, in partnership with Emory College Dance Program and Pathways Center, present “Wind at My Back: An Evening Conversation with Misty Copeland,” moderated by Emory Dance Program’s Angela Harris. The conversation with Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, highlights her career, aspirations and the obstacles she has overcome. This event is free and open to the public; seats are limited and registration is strongly recommended.

Playwright, actor and director John Cameron Mitchell will visit the Emory campus in late March, hosted by the Department of Theater Studies and Department of Dance. On Tuesday, March 25, at 5 p.m. in Room 208 of White Hall, Mitchell will attend a screening and discussion of his film “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Later in the week, on Thursday, March 27, Mitchell will present an undergraduate master class at 1 p.m. in the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts’ Theater Lab; a reservation is required. Mitchell closes his visit the evening of March 27 with a lecture on his new play at 5 p.m. in the Oxford Building Presentation Room. This event is part of the Rosemary Magee Creativity Series. The lecture is free, and no tickets are required.

The month ends with a reading by nonfiction writer Michael J. Coren, hosted by the Department of Creative Writing, on Monday, March 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the Robert W. Woodruff Library’s Jones Room.

Get hands-on with visual art

March offers many opportunities to engage with art and art history.

The month opens with a collaborative workshop led by multidisciplinary artist Masud Olufani at noon on Saturday, March 1, in the Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Tate Room. Space is limited, and registration is required. All materials and tools are included in the cost of the workshop. The workshop runs alongside the special exhibit “Call and Response,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum until June 22.

Later in the month, the museum’s Student Studio continues with “Pieces and Pencils,” on Friday, March 28, at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Tate Room. Students are invited to create mosaics and sketch in the galleries; supplies are provided while they last. The Michael C. Carlos Museum provides free admission to Emory students for all events and exhibits.

On Wednesday, March 5, at 7 p.m., in the Michael C. Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall, archaeologist Sarah Murray presents a lecture about her work on a pedestrian surface survey around the bay of Porto Rafti in Greece. The lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The exhibit “Jayne County’s Electric Dreams,” featuring the work of punk icon and artist Jayne County, is on view at the Emory Visual Arts Building Gallery through April 25. The gallery is free and open to the public.

Watch a gripping film

The Emory Cinematheque continues its spring 2025 series “Film on Film” throughout March. The lineup includes screenings of “Goodbye, Dragon Inn” on March 5, “I Saw the TV Glow” on March 19 and “Peeping Tom” on March 26. Cinematheque screenings are at 7:30 p.m. in White Hall, Room 208; screenings are free and open to the public.

On Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m., the Emory Center for Ethics presents “This World is not My Own,” as part of the Ethics at the Movies series. This screening is free and open to the public.