Emory graduate student Maya Wright to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

Feb. 19, 2025

Maya Wright

Emory College alum and current Rollins School of Public Health student Maya Wright will compete on the “Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament” on Friday, Feb. 21.

This marks Wright’s third appearance on the show, most recently in February 2023 when she was a senior at Emory College of Arts and Sciences studying human health and Spanish linguistics. Wright reached the final rounds of the “Jeopardy! High School Reunion” tournament and finished in third place. In 2018, she competed in the “Teen Tournament” and placed third.

Now a master of public health student at Rollins, Wright notes her excitement to be back on the Alex Trebek Stage as one of 27 players vying for the $150,000 grand prize and an invitation to compete in the upcoming “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament.

“I met a lot of amazing people at the ‘Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament,’ including some international trivia icons,” says Wright. “I was an undergraduate at Emory during my last tournament, and it felt great to return to the Alex Trebek stage as a graduate student. Most contestants only appear on Jeopardy! once, and I felt privileged to return for a third time.”

