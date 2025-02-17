Four Emory students selected for internship with legendary producer Jermaine Dupri and So So Def

Four Emory University undergraduate students have been selected for a remarkable internship opportunity with Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri and his iconic record label, So So Def. Initially planning to select only two interns, Dupri expanded the opportunity after recognizing the outstanding talent among the applicants, ultimately choosing Ella Ferguson, Luccas Perez, David Qiu and Emmett Roth from a competitive pool of 38 candidates.

Perez is an Oxford College student and plans to continue into the Emory College of Arts and Sciences. Ferguson, Roth and Qui are all students at Goizueta Business School.

For more than three decades Dupri and So So Def have played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop and R&B landscape, launching the careers of artists like Usher, Bow Wow and Xscape. The six-week internship, scheduled for the spring 2025 semester, will provide the students with direct exposure to the inner workings of one of the most influential labels in the industry.

“Over 25 years ago and before many of my label peers, we began offering college students the opportunity to earn college credit through our So So Def Internship Program,” says Dupri. “I’m excited to build on this legacy and to welcome our incoming class of 2025, the future leaders of the music industry.”

The internship was first announced in September 2024 at the Emory Ideas Festival, hosted by Emory’s Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement, which helps students connect their academic studies to real-world impact. A collaboration between Emory’s Pathways Center and the Center for Pathways and Purpose at Oxford College, the program is designed to give students hands-on learning experiences beyond the classroom.

“The cornerstone of Emory’s high impact, experiential learning is the connection between the practice, or the work, and the learning,” says Bridgette Gunnels, associate dean and director of Oxford’s Center for Pathways and Purpose. “This opportunity is more than working alongside Jermaine Dupri — it's a deep dive into Atlanta music history and hip-hop legacy, building core communication skills and strategies, connecting the dots between industry standards and innovations while discovering a sense of purpose.”

Ferguson, a DJ/producer from Fort Worth, Texas, is particularly excited about the internship and opportunity to be part of So So Def’s storied legacy. “So So Def is responsible for creating music, fashion and videography trends while constantly giving back to Atlanta,” says Ferguson, a sophomore majoring in business with an accounting concentration. “Jermaine Dupri built a culture defined by ‘and’ rather than ‘or’. His innovative and unbounded approach speaks to me as a person and as a creative.”

Roth, a New York native, credits the Emory class “Music 200: Music, Culture and Society” as some of the best coursework he’s taken in preparation for the internship. He explained that the class helped him view music in a new light. “Understanding that everyone has their own personal relation and identity surrounding music is critical when working in the music industry,” says Roth, a second-year student studying business.

Aspiring musician Perez, from Broward County, Florida, is most excited about the opportunity to step into a professional studio environment for the first time. “Getting that firsthand experience with the tools and processes of larger-scale productions would be a huge step for me,” says Perez, a second-year student studying polticial science. “On top of that, working with Jermaine Dupri is an incredible opportunity. His legacy in the industry speaks for itself, and I’m eager to learn from someone with his level of expertise and vision.”

Qiu, an artist from California's Bay Area, is eager to gain deeper insight into the business side of a powerhouse record label. “So So Def has been at the forefront of identifying and developing talent for decades. Being in that environment and learning from industry leaders is an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” says Qiu, a fourth-year student studying business.

The students will earn academic credit while working closely with Dupri and a faculty mentor. Additionally, they will be enrolled in an internship course co-developed by Oxford faculty, specifically tailored to the So So Def experience.