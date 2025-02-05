Celebrate Black History Month by engaging in community events

Throughout February, Emory is observing Black History Month with a rich variety of programs, discussions and activities that offer moments of celebration and reflection across the university.

Events began Monday, Feb. 3, with a campus-wide kickoff in the Emory Student Center that included food, music and activities.

The next few weeks offer more chances to participate — especially through the Emory Black Student Union (EBSU), which is hosting and co-hosting events. Dionica Bell, EBSU director, says the entire Emory community is invited to join together.

“We are excited for so many opportunities for the Emory community to engage and learn about the ways Black history has shaped our shared history,” Bell says. “The EBSU is very grateful for the many campus partners and recognized student organizations that have contributed to the strength of this year’s calendar.”

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life is hosting its annual Beloved Community Black History Month worship service on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. in Cannon Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin Jr. will deliver this year’s sermon. Franklin is now in his second term at Emory as the James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership at the Candler School of Theology and is former president of Morehouse College.

During his first stint at Emory — before his time at Morehouse — Franklin was a presidential distinguished professor of social ethics and a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion. He was also the founding director of Candler’s Black Church Studies program. His current work is focused on exploring what moral leadership looks like in the 21st century across different cultures and contexts.

The Rev. Dr. Gregory W. McGonigle, university chaplain and dean of spiritual and religious life, says Franklin’s clearsighted perspective will be especially worth hearing.

“People often turn to Dr. Franklin for his thoughts, opinions, insights and wisdom,” McGonigle says. “He has a way of understanding where we are and also finding something unifying and hopeful to say. It is a great honor to have him as our Black History Month preacher this year.”

Atlanta campus events

Thursday, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27

Black Buddhist Teacher Series

6 p.m., Cannon Chapel

The Emory University Chaplaincy and the EBSU are hosting a series of guided meditations led by Black Buddhist teachers Jan Willis, Lama Rod Owens and Larry Ward. The program will explore diverse perspectives within the Buddhist tradition and how Black communities have engaged with Buddhist teachings. Contact religiouslife@emory.edu with questions.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Beloved Community Black History Month Service

11 a.m., Cannon Chapel

The Rev. Dr. Robert M. Franklin Jr., professor at the Candler School of Theology and former president of Morehouse College, will deliver the sermon at this year’s Beloved Community Black History Month worship service. The service is free and followed by lunch.

Monday, Feb. 10

Karaoke Night, Black Love Week

6:30 p.m., Emory Black Student Union

The Black Student Alliance and the EBSU will co-host a karaoke event in the EBSU center in celebration of Black Love Week. Open to all students.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

‘A Forgotten Migration’: Crystal Sanders Book Talk

2 p.m., Convocation Hall, Room 210

The Emory Department of African American Studies will host a special conversation with Crystal Sanders, Emory associate professor of African American studies, about her new book, “A Forgotten Migration: Black Southerners, Segregation Scholarships and the Debt Owed to Public HBCUs.” Registration is required.

Friday, Feb. 14

Douglass Day Transcribe-a-thon

12 p.m., Rose Library, Woodruff Commons

Bring your laptop and join the Emory Libraries for this national event. Help transcribe documents from the Library of Congress’s African American collections and indulge in cupcakes to celebrate the birthday of orator and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Connecting Civil Sites and Civil Rights at Home and Abroad

9 a.m., Meeting location to be determined

Explore the civil rights history of Atlanta with an all-day field trip that includes a bus tour through the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood and other important sites in the city. Attendees will also visit the King Center and receive a free copy of the book “Civil Sights” by Gene Kansas, who will give a presentation. Lunch will be provided. Hosted by Emory Global Engagement, International Student and Scholar Services and the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Initiative. To receive an application link, RSVP to the Emory calendar listing.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

2 p.m., Fox Theatre

EBSU, the Emory Center for Women and Gateway to Atlanta — a Student Involvement, Leadership and Transitions program — will take students to see the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at the Fox. Before the performance, the sponsors will host a brunch catered by a Black-owned restaurant in the Belonging and Community Justice kitchen. Advance registration is required. Open to all students.

Soul Food Gospel Fest 2025

3 p.m., Emory Student Center multipurpose rooms

The annual concert is hosted by Emory’s Voices of Inner Strength Gospel Choir and brings together choirs and performance groups from across the state. There will also be prayers, reflections and spoken word performances. Soul food and refreshments will be served. Co-sponsors include the Emory University Chaplaincy, Emory Belonging and Community Justice, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Office of the Provost. Registration is required.

Monday, Feb. 17

Black History Month Music Bingo

6 p.m., Emory Black Student Union

The EBSU will host a music bingo night celebrating the artists who shaped the sounds of Black history. Open to all students.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Black History Book Club

5:30 p.m., Emory Black Student Union

In partnership with the Barkley Forum, the EBSU will discuss the book, “We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For” by Eddie S. Glaude Jr., an African American studies professor at Princeton University. Open to students. Registration is required, and those participating will receive information on how to pick up the book.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Present Your Hustle

6 p.m., Emory McDonough Plaza

The NAACP at Emory and Wonderful Wednesday, a campus organization that programs weekly social activities, will host “Present Your Hustle,” a talent showcase with conversations on how to pitch creative ideas. Registration is required. Open to all students.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Rescheduled MLK Community Service Awards

4 p.m., Rollins School of Public Health, Claudia Nance Rollins Building, Klamon Room

Originally scheduled for King Week and now taking place on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Goizueta Business School will honor six individuals and organizations whose work reflects the theme “uplifting humanity: creating a future of justice and equity through compassion and service.” Registration is required. If previously registered, please reconfirm through the registration link.

Friday, Feb. 28

Black History Quiz Bowl

7 p.m., Harland Cinema

The EBSU’s Black Male Initiative program will host a “Quiz Bowl” where student groups of four can participate in a trivia-night style competition focused on Black history. There will be cash-prize rewards. Competition is open to students, and teams must register in advance. All in the Emory community are invited to attend and cheer on the teams.

Oxford campus events

Monday, Feb. 10

Gather & Sip

1 p.m., Oxford Student Center lobby

Gather & Sip is a group that meets bimonthly and features rotating cultural drinks and a space for community connection. In recognition of Black History Month, the Feb. 10 gathering will feature coffee from Ethiopia, where the drink originated. Sponsored by Oxford’s SILT and Campus Culture, Belonging and Engagement (CCBE) departments. Open to the Emory community.

Friday, Feb. 14

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

5:30 p.m., Fox Theatre

Oxford will take its own contingency to the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance on Friday, Feb. 14. Dinner and transportation will be provided. Register by Monday, Feb. 10. Sponsored by the Oxford Black Girl Processing Space and Residential Education and Services. Open to all students.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Rescheduled MLK Celebration featuring Bishop Robin Dease

7:30 p.m., Old Church

Originally part of Emory’s King Week schedule in January, Oxford’s MLK Celebration was postponed due to inclement weather. The event will now take place the evening of Feb. 19 and feature a keynote address from Robin Dease, resident bishop of the Georgia Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church and the North Georgia and South Georgia Conferences. Sponsored by the Oxford Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and CCBE. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

“This celebration promises to be a joyous opportunity for Oxford College and the larger Oxford community to remember the life of Dr. King,” says the Rev. Brent Huckaby, Oxford interim chaplain. “I’m looking forward to hearing the inspiring music and the words of our distinguished guest, Bishop Robin Dease, as we honor Dr. King’s legacy and renew our commitment to working for justice.”

Virtual events

Monday, Feb. 24

What Is Human Being and Being Human: Cultivating a Community of Cultural Care

12 p.m., Zoom

The Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Initiative is beginning a new monthly series of “living room conversations” called “What Is Human Being and Being Human: Cultivating a Community of Cultural Care.” Its first gathering will take place on Feb. 24 during Black History Month, and it will continue through Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. Each month, participants will gather to engage in meaningful dialogue, share personal narratives and reflect on how to create spaces to nurture relationships that honor the dignity, experiences and contributions of diverse communities while strengthening the bonds that unite us all. Registration is required. Open to the Emory community.