Emory’s Roybal Center awarded $5.8 million to further dementia caregiving mastery research

The number of Americans with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias is growing, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2050, these illnesses are projected to affect nearly 13 million Americans aged 65 or older, and the number of family members and friends who provide unpaid care for them will also grow.

“Families, friends and communities play a central role in caring for the increasing — and increasingly diverse — number of persons living with Alzheimer’s and similar dementia illnesses,” says Ken Hepburn , professor and grant director. “Caregivers are occupying what is, in effect, a clinical role, and like all health care providers, they need education to help them understand the illness, develop skills and strategies for day-to-day caregiving, and strengthen their confidence in this role.”

To empower informal caregivers, the National Institute on Aging (NIA) has awarded a $5.8 million, five-year P30 grant renewal to the Roybal Center for Dementia Caregiving Mastery of the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. Co-directed by Hepburn and Emory School of Medicine Professor Molly Perkins, the Center will continue supporting investigators at Emory and across the U.S. to develop and test behavioral intervention research that is designed to enhance the role mastery of family members and friends who care for persons living with dementia illnesses.

“These interventions can ultimately improve the quality of life for those living with dementia illnesses, ease the burden on caregivers, reduce reliance on institutional care and help mitigate rising health care costs,” explains Perkins.

Building on the successes of its first research cycle, the Center is conducting two clinical trials in the next two years, which are already in development. One trial is focusing on the culturally grounded challenges faced by Latino caregivers, and the second trial centers on strategies for caregivers whose person just received a definitive diagnosis of a dementia illness. The Center also recently launched a national Caregiver Research Interest Group that provides a platform for early-stage researchers to engage in meaningful conversations about behavioral interventions.

