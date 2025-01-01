Emory hospitals welcome 2025 with first New Year’s Day babies

As the new year rang-in in metro Atlanta, Emory Healthcare celebrated the first babies born in 2025 at three of its hospitals.

The first baby to arrive was baby boy Cole, born at 12:07 a.m. at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Mom Jean and dad Patrick are excited to welcome their third child to the family on New Year’s Day. They say he arrived a little earlier than expected.

A short time later at 12:23 a.m., baby boy Adonis made his introduction to the world at Emory Decatur Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 ¾ inches long. Adonis is the first baby to mom Athena and dad Daniel. The new parents say they had an amazing experience with their New Year’s Day delivery.

At Emory University Hospital Midtown, baby girl Sloan made her debut at 4:32 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Mom Allyson and dad Bryan say their first baby arrived a few days earlier than expected. The family is excited Sloan will be celebrated each Jan. 1 with a big countdown to her birthday.

Happy birthday to all babies born on Jan. 1, 2025, and congratulations to the parents and families of these new bundles of joy.