Emory preparing for winter weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia because of the likelihood of snow, sleet and freezing rain beginning Friday morning. Forecasts predict accumulations that could impact travel to and from Emory’s campuses. These conditions could also lead to downed trees that may result in the loss of power to campus.

Please consult the forecast before you return to campus. If you are flying, please visit the airline’s website for any weather travel advisories.

Before the storm arrives, review the Emory READY safety tips so you can prepare for inclement weather. If you have not already done so, please enroll in the Emory Emergency Notification program and download the Emory Safe app and be sure to enable push notifications.

Stay informed about possible campus closures or delays

In the event of severe weather conditions, the university may announce delays or cancellations of normal campus activities. These delays and cancellations apply to the university only.

Emory Healthcare employees are sent separate communications regarding inclement weather policies and any delays and/or closures, with details being posted on the EHC intranet. Information on any clinic delays or closings will be posted on the homepage of emoryhealthcare.org for patients.

Members of the university community can and should obtain updated information in one of the following ways:

Email : Watch for an all-Emory email advisory.

: Watch for an all-Emory email advisory. Text : Enroll in the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response).

: Enroll in the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response). Web : Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university's homepage.

: Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university's homepage. Social media : Check the official Emory University Facebook page or @emoryuniversity X feed.

: Check the official Emory University Facebook page or @emoryuniversity X feed. Phone : Call Emory's Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234.

: Call Emory's Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234. Emory Safe app: Download the Emory Safe app for additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance. Be sure to enable push notifications for the latest updates.

Read more about the university's inclement weather policy.