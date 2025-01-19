Emory prepares for dangerously cold weather

5:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued multiple warnings for metro Atlanta because the wind chill is predicted to be near or below zero degrees Sunday night into Monday morning. Emory’s Atlanta campus is under an Extreme Cold Warning. The Oxford College campus is under a Cold Weather Advisory. Both warnings pose dangerous threats.

These frigid conditions could cause hypothermia if people spend time outside improperly dressed. If you must go out, dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers tips on how to prevent hypothermia.

The freezing temperatures could make pipes freeze or rupture. Allowing water to drip slowly from faucets can help prevent this from happening.

Forecasters also warn the weather conditions may result in slippery, hazardous road conditions. It could also lead to downed trees that may result in the loss of power to campus.

Now is the time to review the Emory READY safety tips so you can prepare for inclement weather. If you have not already done so, enroll in the Emory Emergency Notification program and download the Emory Safe app and be sure to enable push notifications.

Stay informed about possible campus closures or delays

In the event of severe weather conditions, the university may announce delays or cancellations of normal campus activities. These delays and cancellations apply to the university only.

Emory Healthcare employees are sent separate communications regarding inclement weather policies and any delays and/or closures, with details being posted on the EHC intranet. Information on any clinic delays or closings will be posted on the homepage of emoryhealthcare.org for patients.

For transportation and parking updates, go to transportation.emory.edu.

Members of the university community can receive updated information in one of the following ways:

Email : Watch for an all-Emory email advisory.

: Watch for an all-Emory email advisory. Text : Enroll in the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response).

: Enroll in the Emergency Notification program and look for notifications from CEPAR (Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response). Web : Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university's homepage.

: Check the Emory University website. Updated information will be posted to the university's homepage. Social media : Check the official Emory University Facebook page or @emoryuniversity X feed.

: Check the official Emory University Facebook page or @emoryuniversity X feed. Phone : Call Emory's Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234.

: Call Emory's Weather Information Line at 404-727-1234. Emory Safe app: Download the Emory Safe app for additional information related to winter weather preparedness and other safety guidance. Be sure to enable push notifications for the latest updates.

Read more about the university's inclement weather policy.