Alumna Eboni Freeman named Emory’s 11th Schwarzman Scholar

Eboni Freeman, a 2018 graduate of Goizueta Business School, White House Presidential Innovation Fellow and co-founder of advocacy organization Ability Enabled, has been selected as a Schwarzman Scholar for graduate study in China next year.

Freeman, who earned her bachelor of business administration (BBA) degree in strategy and management consulting from Goizueta, is among 150 remarkable scholars drawn from nearly 5,000 applicants for the highly selective program.

As Emory’s 11th Schwarzman recipient since the program began a decade ago, Freeman will enroll in a one-year master’s program from Tsinghua University, beginning next fall. She will earn her master’s degree in global affairs, with electives in a wide array of disciplines. Her time there will also include while receiving exposure to Chinese culture, global business networks and leaders.

“This year’s admissions process was our most competitive yet, and the admitted members of the tenth cohort have already accomplished so much,” said Cordel Faulk, director of global admissions for Schwarzman Scholars. “We are all very excited to welcome these 150 young leaders into the Schwarzman Scholars community and look forward to seeing what contributions they make in the next year and beyond.”

The Schwarzman Scholars program launched in 2015, inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship to promote international understanding and peace through intensive study and leadership. The program also includes cultural immersion, personal and professional development, and career resources designed to help scholars lead in various fields upon graduation.

At Tsinghua University, Freeman looks forward to immersing herself in interdisciplinary research by volunteering at three different Tsinghua institutions: the School of Information Science and Technology, the Institute for Interdisciplinary Information Sciences and the Laboratory of Brain and Intelligence.

By engaging with these cutting-edge institutes, Freeman will explore diverse approaches to innovation and contribute her unique perspective to transformative research initiatives.

“Being selected as a Schwarzman Scholar represents a critical step along my path to becoming a global leader who shapes the future of equitable technology through international collaboration,” Freeman shares of the honor. After completing her fellowship, she hopes to join another creative and intellectually ambitious community where she can continue to advance innovation and foster impactful change.

At Emory, Freeman distinguished herself as an advocate for equity and inclusion, co-founding Ability Enabled, an organization dedicated to improving access and opportunities for people with disabilities. Motivated by her own experience navigating life with lupus, Freeman’s work sought to break down barriers and create systemic change.

She also served as a strategic advisor to the Disability Studies Initiative, helping to shape the university's efforts to address disability inclusion in education and research. As an Interdisciplinary Exploration and Scholarship (IDEAS) Fellow, Freeman contributed to interdisciplinary projects aimed at solving global challenges through creative problem-solving and collaboration. Additionally, she worked as a student advisor to the director of entrepreneurship, supporting initiatives that empowered students to turn innovative ideas into impactful ventures.

Freeman’s academic excellence was matched by her professional pursuits. During her time at Emory, she completed an internship with Google, where she then landed a consulting position following graduation. Freeman’s dedication to public service next led her to serve as vice chair of the city of Boulder’s Arts and Culture Commission, workshop facilitator for Boulder Startup Week and as a member of the Art Collection Committee at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Reflecting on her time in Boulder, Freeman shares, “It was an incredible honor to serve the city of Boulder along my journey to serving our nation.”

Most recently, she was named a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow, a prestigious senior advisor role that has allowed her to collaborate on transformative federal initiatives with more than five government agencies across health care, engineering research and beyond.

Students and recent alumni interested in learning more about the Schwarzman Scholars program and other prestigious awards that might fit with their long-term goals should schedule an appointment through Emory’s National Scholarships and Fellowships Program website.