Two Emory professors receive U.S. government’s highest honor for early career scientists

Emory University professors Elizabeth Leslie and Dionna Williams are among this year’s recipients of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers, which recognizes scientists and engineers who show exceptional potential for leadership early in their research careers.

Since 1996, this annual recognition has been the highest honor awarded by the U.S. government for early career scientists. This year’s recipients are employed or funded by 14 participating federal agencies. Both Leslie and Williams were honored by the National Institutes of Health.

Leslie is an associate professor in human genetics at Emory School of Medicine. The Leslie Lab investigates how genes influence risk for structural birth defects and the variety of ways these conditions present in patients. Her research has revealed new genes linked to cleft lip and palate. She is a renowned expert in Van der Woude syndrome, one of the most common cleft-causing genetic conditions. In 2019, Leslie launched the Genetics of Orofacial Cleft Project to improve the treatment, management and prevention of orofacial clefts.

Williams is an associate professor of pharmacology and chemical biology at Emory School of Medicine. The Williams Lab studies how HIV compromises the brain and determines whether combining HIV antiretroviral therapies with drugs of abuse exacerbates brain damage. Additionally, Williams investigates how immunologic and pharmacologic factors affect health disparities.

"This award honors the outstanding accomplishments Elizabeth Leslie and Dionna Williams have displayed as early career scientists," says Sandra Wong, dean of Emory School of Medicine. "We are proud that they represent Emory University in continuing to lead in health and medicine."

The Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers is overseen by a joint commission between federal agencies and the U.S. National Science Foundation. Honorees receive an award package that includes a citation, a plaque and up to five years of funding to advance their research.