King Week highlights community service and commitment to justice

Emory’s annual King Week continues through Jan. 25 with opportunities across schools and disciplines to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s theme, selected by the King Center, is “Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence365.”

King spoke about how using nonviolence to enact social change could lead to the formation of a “beloved community” — an idea that is a mainstay of Emory’s thematic approach to King Week programming, says Carol Henderson, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer and adviser to the president.

“King sacrificed his life for the cause of a beloved community — a just humanity,” Henderson says, and “for us to live up to our American ideal that all people are created equal and are entitled to live a full, prosperous and beautiful life, just as they are. That is why King Week is important.”

The Rev. Gregory McGonigle, university chaplain and dean of religious life, says the week’s events will encourage the Emory community to explore how it can seek to model King’s legacy.

“The MLK Day holiday and Emory King Week provide an essential opportunity to reflect on our nation’s deepest commitments and our ongoing collective work to make our society marked by what Dr. King called the beloved community,” he says. “Through worship, dialogue and debate, lectures, exhibits, community awards and service, we all are invited to be inspired and to recommit to building the beloved community today.”

Below are some of the most-anticipated events throughout Emory King Week 2025. Click here for the full schedule of events.

Worship services and keynotes

On Sunday, Jan. 19, the Beloved Community Worship Service will take place at 11 a.m. in Cannon Chapel and will feature remarks from Sharon Stroye, director of Emory’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Initiative. Those unable to attend in person will be able to join via Zoom.

Stroye says her sermon will touch on how King’s legacy provides a blueprint for the work of her department, which aims to dismantle forces of racism through a “shared humanity perspective.”

“What did [King] do?” she asks. “He protested. He discussed different programs for marginalized communities. He talked to political leaders about policies. In order to continue to do this work, we have to lean into the life, legacy and the foundation that Dr. King already laid.”

Later in the week, Mary Frances Berry, professor of history and American social thought at the University of Pennsylvania, will deliver the keynote address as the 2025 Distinguished King Week Speaker. The talk will take place Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4–6 p.m. in Convocation Hall. The program is free, but registration is required.

Berry will share reflections and insights from a career spanning decades in both public service and academia. She has authored 12 books and is a member and chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Berry also served as the assistant secretary for education in the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare. The event is hosted by the Emory College Department of African American Studies.

That evening, Jan. 22, at 7:30 p.m., Oxford College will hold its King Week service at Old Church, located less than a half-mile from the historic campus where Emory began. The ceremony will feature a keynote address from Robin Dease, resident bishop of the Georgia Episcopal Area of The United Methodist Church and the North Georgia and South Georgia Conferences.

“This celebration promises to be a joyous opportunity for Oxford College and the larger Oxford community to remember the life of Dr. King,” says the Rev. Brent Huckaby, interim chaplain at Oxford. “I’m looking forward to hearing the inspiring music and the words of our distinguished guest, Bishop Robin Dease, as we honor Dr. King’s legacy and renew our commitment to working for justice.”

Days of service

On Monday, Jan. 20, students are invited to participate in Emory’s annual Day On event, a volunteering opportunity to support communities across metro Atlanta to honor King’s legacy of service. This year, the event is in partnership with the city of Decatur and is sponsored by Volunteer Emory. Those participating should meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Emory Student Center for T-shirt distribution, a group picture, gift raffle and more before departing to the project site.

Oxford’s Day of Service will take place that same morning, Jan. 20. Students can check in at the Oxford Student Center at 9:30 a.m. Project details include removing invasive species from the Dried Indian Creek Trail behind the Oxford College Organic Farm, assisting a local food pantry, processing donations with Salvation Army and volunteering at a nearby animal sanctuary.

In downtown Atlanta on Jan. 19, Emory Athletics will partner with athletes from Vanderbilt University for a day of service at the King Center. The student athletes will assemble care kits for those in need and reflect on their experience over lunch.

A legacy in images

At the height of the civil rights movement, photographer Danny Lyon was documenting key moments and demonstrations that helped vault the movement to the national stage. The Michael C. Carlos Museum is running a special installation of two Lyon images from the civil rights era that will be on display in the museum’s rotunda Jan. 14-26.

The exhibit includes images of King and fellow civil rights icon — and 2014 Emory Commencement speaker — John Lewis.

Working toward a ‘beloved community’

Emory’s Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Initiative will host a series of discussions and activities Jan. 21-23 in recognition of the National Day of Racial Healing.

The program includes:

A lunch-and-learn panel titled “Bridging Divides and Building Community” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the Jones Room of the Robert W. Woodruff Library.

A virtual racial healing circle to build community on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. over Zoom.

A healing circle for the Emory Black Employee Network and Emory Latinx Employee Resource Network on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rita Anne Rollins Building of Candler School of Theology.

A gathering on the Oxford College campus titled “Thriving Together Atlanta Equitable Dinner,” which will also include a dialogue and theater component, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4 p.m. in Phi Gamma Hall.

The Emory College of Arts and Sciences is also hosting several King Week events, such as:

A breakfast for Emory MLK Scholars that celebrates past and present winners of the scholarship on Sunday, Jan. 19, by invitation only.

A dinner and dialogue with Barbara Krauthamer, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, exploring King’s life and teachings on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Jones Room of Woodruff Library. The event will include a reading from King’s first volume of sermons, “Strength to Love,” before each of the meal’s three courses. Registration is required.

An “Art and Empathy Walk” through downtown Decatur that will inspire conversations about community, civil rights and public art’s role in social movements. The walk will take place Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2-4 p.m., starting at Decatur High School.

Henderson says the week’s multifaceted and interdisciplinary events speak to King’s enduring legacy.

“King was a dreamer,” she says. “In challenging, stressful and frightening times — many that threatened and ultimately took his life — he encouraged us to dream, to believe in the promise of that we cannot see. That hope and resilience is our North Star. It reminds us of the gift King was to our community and the world.”