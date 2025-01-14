Significant DeKalb County water issue impacting Emory's Atlanta campus

Jan. 14, 2025

9:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to repair a major water main break that is impacting the entire county, including Emory's Atlanta campus. While crews work on the repair there has been a significant drop in water pressure, and we anticipate there will soon be no running water. We anticipate that this outage could last for several hours.

While Emory evaluates the situation and takes steps to mitigate concerns related to the outage, we are planning to make drinking water available for our students and other members of our community who are on campus. We will provide additional information as to how bottled water will be distributed when those details are available, and will provide updates as information becomes available from the county.

