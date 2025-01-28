Emory honored for climate action efforts

Emory University is one of six colleges to receive the inaugural 2024 Climate Luminary Honors in recognition for leadership and innovation in addressing climate challenges.

Second Nature, a national nonprofit, recognized Emory for its partnership with The Conservation Fund and efforts to address climate resilience through local, sustainable food sourcing.

Through the partnership, Emory supports diverse new farmers in rural Georgia to strengthen local food systems, reduce emissions, and promote equitable economic growth. As part of this work, Emory entered into food purchase agreements with local farmers and cooperatives. This provides farmers with land they lease to own, and the university serves as a guaranteed institutional purchaser, which supports their financial stability.

“With the disruptions of climate change to the food supply chain, Emory University identified a growing demand for local sustainable food to increase our climate resilience,” says Ciannat M. Howett, associate vice president for resilience, sustainability and economic inclusion. “Sourcing local sustainable food also helps Emory reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, improves our state’s ecosystems, and supports the local economy. Emory is delighted to partner with the national non-profit The Conservation Fund to support a diverse new generation of farmers in rural Georgia and help build a local food supply for metro Atlanta.”

Learn more about Second Nature and other recipients of the 2024 Climate Luminary Honors.