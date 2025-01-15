Emory, Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Italy build on cultural cooperation agreement

The Ministry of Culture of the Italian Republic and Emory University consolidate the 2023 cultural cooperation agreement by announcing today the transfer of an Etruscan Bucchero jug, a Greek black slipware fish-plate and five fragments of a Laconian Cup. The objects will remain in Atlanta on loan to the Emory’s Michael C. Carlos Museum.

In November 2023, the Ministry and Emory announced an agreement for cultural cooperation that included the transfer to the Ministry of five objects in the collection of the Carlos Museum, with three of the objects remaining on loan.

The latest development in the agreement is the result of information discovered through the ongoing provenance research taking place at the Carlos Museum.

Paolo D’Angeli, head of the Department of General Affairs for the Ministry, says, “We greatly appreciate the spirit of collaboration demonstrated by the provost and director Henry S. Kim and his prestigious institution. His high ethical sense towards archeology and Italy will strengthen the already excellent relations between our institutions and our countries and will certainly be a harbinger of a long-lasting collaboration."

Henry S. Kim, associate vice provost and director of the Carlos Museum, says the transfer of these objects is an important development in Emory’s relationship with Italy.

“The Laconian fragments are being transferred as the result of the remarkable research by the archeologists from the site of the Timpone della Motta Sanctuary that matched an excavated fragment with fragments in the Carlos collection,” Kim says. “I am pleased that we will be able to reunite these fragments in an exhibit that we will host at Emory, which will highlight the important work that is being done by archaeologists to piece together the past.”

Kim said Emory’s decision with respect to the Etruscan jug and Greek fish-plate was based on information the museum’s provenance researcher found which showed the objects were discovered through an unsanctioned excavation.

“We are pleased the Carlos will be able to retain these two objects on loan for teaching and display purposes and to further highlight the cooperation between museums and authorities in source countries to address issues of provenance.”

More information about the provenance research at the Carlos Museum can be found here. More information about the objects included in the addendum to the cooperation agreement can be found here.