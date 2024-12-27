Emory ALS Center’s Jonathan D. Glass receives 2024 Forbes Norris Award for excellence in ALS research and care

Emory University is pleased to congratulate Jonathan D. Glass, MD, director of the Emory ALS Center and professor of neurology and pathology at Emory University School of Medicine, for receiving the 2024 Forbes Norris Award.

This prestigious honor, bestowed by the International Alliance of ALS/MND Associations, recognizes Glass’s significant contributions to the research, treatment and understanding of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neuron disease (MND). ALS/MND is a neurological disorder that primarily affects the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

Glass has dedicated more than 25 years to developing the Emory ALS Center, the first organized clinical and research center in Georgia and one of the largest clinical centers for ALS care in the United States.

His leadership and innovative research have significantly advanced the understanding and treatment of ALS/MND. Glass has been instrumental in conducting the first human trials of stem cell treatments for ALS/MND and pioneering extensive patient sample collections through ALS Compute, a cloud-based genetic data repository that centralizes genetic data, significantly advancing ALS/MND research.

Glass’s contributions extend well beyond national boundaries through his active involvement in significant international initiatives such as Answer ALS and Project MinE. These projects are at the forefront of global efforts to decode the underlying causes and progression factors of ALS. By integrating these findings into clinical practice, Glass ensures breakthroughs in research deliver immediate and tangible benefits to patients around the world.

The Forbes Norris Award, established to honor the memory of Dr. Forbes “Ted” Norris, is given annually to individuals who demonstrate a profound commitment to improving the lives of people living with ALS/MND through both care and research.