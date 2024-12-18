December ceremonies celebrate new Emory graduates

As fall semester drew to a close, three of Emory’s schools held ceremonies for their December graduates.

On Dec. 13 and 14, Emory's Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing and Emory University School of Law celebrated the accomplishments of their students during winter graduation ceremonies. Emory School of Medicine held ceremonies for Physician Assistant (PA) and Anesthesiology Assistant (AA) program graduates on Dec. 12, 13 and 16.

The School of Nursing hosted two ceremonies to honor its graduates: the Winter Diploma, Pinning and Awards Ceremony for pre-licensure Master of Science in Nursing (MN) and Distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (DABSN) graduates, and the Winter Diploma and Awards Ceremony for its post-licensure Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), post-graduate certificate and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) students.

This semester, the nursing school graduated 152 pre-licensure students and 185 post-licensure students who will enter the nursing workforce for the first time, continue their nursing careers in leadership roles or another specialty, or begin another nursing degree program.

A total of 22 students graduated during the School of Law’s ceremony, including those who earned the Master of Laws (LLM), Juris Master (JM), Juris Doctor (JD) or Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD) degree. A reception for the graduates and their guests followed the event.

The School of Medicine PA and AA commencement ceremonies celebrated graduates who will go on to become critical members of health care teams at esteemed institutions across the country.

School of Law photos by Tom Smarch. School of Nursing photos by Kennedy Gooden.