Emory Eye Center announces major renovation, expansion in Brookhaven

The Emory Eye Center (EEC) is set to expand with a major renovation project at Executive Park in Brookhaven, following formal approval from Emory Healthcare. The new, state-of-the-art facility, slated to open in 2027, will significantly increase the center’s clinical capacity and enhance its ability to provide advanced patient care, research and education.

The project will be led by Bostwick Design Partnership, the architectural firm behind the successful Cole Eye Institute expansion. Local Architectural firm TVS will accompany Bostwick Design Partnership, placing design emphasis on the overall patient experience. Once complete, the new Emory Eye Center will nearly double the clinical square footage of the current facility at the Emory Clinic B-Building on the Clifton campus. The expanded space is designed to improve care continuity and offer cutting-edge medical services to patients.

The newly renovated Emory Eye Center will offer expanded resources for ophthalmic translational research and clinical trials. Plans also include increased residency and fellowship program support at this location, including an upgraded facility that will feature advanced surgical simulation tools and interactive learning spaces, giving trainees access to the latest technologies and techniques in ophthalmology.

"We are so excited to embark on this important renovation project. Emory Eye Center at Executive Park will allow us to greatly improve patient access and experience, while also focusing on studying new treatments and diagnostic approaches. We will also incorporate innovative approaches to help us elevate our outstanding residency and fellowship training programs."

A preliminary timeline has been established, projecting that design and development will begin in 2025, with construction set to start in 2026 and continue into the following year.

About Bostwick

“We are very excited to collaborate with Emory on the new Eye Center. Ophthalmology design is close to our hearts. We are eager to create a facility that will enhance patient care on Emory’s campus, both today and into the future.”

Bostwick Design Partnership is an architecture, planning, and interior design firm based in Cleveland, OH. The company specializes in creating innovative, sustainable designs for a wide range of sectors, including residential, commercial, cultural, and educational projects.

The firm is known for integrating modern design principles with a focus on environmental sustainability, as demonstrated at the new Heart and Vascular Institute at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the Lakewood Family Health Center at Cleveland Clinic, and other projects.