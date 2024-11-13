New Primrose School at Emory Healthcare’s Northlake campus is open and accepting new students

ATLANTA – Parents in Northlake and throughout the metro Atlanta area have a new option for child care. The new Primrose School at Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus is now open for enrollment. The school is accepting children ages six weeks to 5 years old and offers summer camp for school-aged children.

Emory Healthcare and Emory University employees are eligible to receive subsidized tuition based on income when enrolling their children at this location only. The new school will serve more than 175 children.

“We are pleased to offer subsidized tuition to Emory employees for this much needed early education program at our Northlake location,” says Rock Anderson, Jr., chief human resources officer at Emory Healthcare. “Choosing a child care provider can be a difficult decision for parents to make and we are excited about this opportunity with Primrose. It offers our employees and those in the community a new location for their children to thrive in a caring environment.”

The nearly 13,000-square-foot campus features 11 classrooms and age-appropriate playgrounds. The employer-sponsored school is a collaborative effort with Primrose on Premise and is part of a mixed-use development in Northlake Mall, where Emory Healthcare has office and meeting space.

Children at the Northlake campus will have access to the Primrose-exclusive, research-informed Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion.

Primrose franchise owners Laura and Paul Stechmesser are excited to continue to bring exceptional, early-learning experiences to children in the Northlake community.

“We are thrilled to bring high-quality, early education and care to the Northlake community,” says Laura Stechmesser. “We were drawn to Primrose Schools because of the balanced approach to curriculum and the commitment to the communities we serve, and we are proud to help children discover a lifelong love of learning at our school.”

Primrose School at Emory Healthcare – Northlake Campus is located at 4820 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30345. Visit here to inquire about enrollment or schedule a tour.