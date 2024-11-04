Emory at Dunwoody medical office building provides new location for outpatient care

ATLANTA – A new Emory Healthcare outpatient and imaging facility is now open in Dunwoody, providing an additional location for Atlantans to seek care. Emory at Dunwoody, located at 2021 Pernoshal Court, is the home to a variety of specialties — all combined in one setting to both ease and enhance the patient experience.

The new facility offers specialists in primary care, family medicine, orthopaedics, spine and cardiology. Additionally, physical therapy, imaging, a medical laboratory and an ambulatory/outpatient surgery center are located at Emory at Dunwoody, with a goal of providing seamless care between clinicians and services.

“We are excited to open this new medical office building in Dunwoody, which allows those living in the area to have access to health care closer to home,” says Penny Castellano, MD, director of Emory Clinic and president of the Emory Healthcare Physician Division. “Transitioning several clinic locations to one multidisciplinary clinical space should help ease patient appointments between specialists, imaging and surgery, if needed, to enhance the experience for our patients.”

The 60,000 square foot, three-story medical office building contains 86 clinical rooms, a large physical therapy suite, a medical laboratory and X-ray imaging. In an existing building on the same site, patients have easy access to an ambulatory surgery center with three operating rooms and four procedure rooms.

The new space will allow for approximately 350,000 patients in the community to be seen per year.

The new Emory at Dunwoody building was designed by May Architecture and built by the Structor Group.

More than 100 people were involved in the design process of the new building, including Emory nurses, physicians and other frontline staff. Gathering input from those who work directly in the space helped in planning for efficiency and ease of use of the new building.