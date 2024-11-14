Emory Healthcare chosen as official medical provider of League One Volleyball’s professional women’s team in Atlanta

League One Volleyball (LOVB) — the largest brand in youth volleyball with its professional volleyball league launching its first serve on Jan. 8, 2025 — today announced that Emory Healthcare will become the official team medical provider for LOVB Atlanta Volleyball. Joining other leading professional teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Falcons, Hawks, Dream, Vibe and more than 30 collegiate, club and high school athletic programs, LOVB Atlanta Volleyball will receive Emory Healthcare’s best in class care from lead team physicians, athletic trainers and physical therapists both in-venue and on the road. In addition, as part of the collaboration, Emory Healthcare’s logo will be recognized on the front of the pro team’s jerseys.

“We are honored and excited to become the trusted Official Team Medical Provider for the new LOVB women’s professional volleyball team here in Atlanta,” said Scott D. Boden, MD, Chief Partnership and Innovation Officer for the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and Emory Healthcare. “Our physicians and staff are passionate about providing the highest level of sports science and sports medicine as well as overall health care to these incredible professional athletes and the associated club volleyball teams.”

LOVB is launching its pro league with six teams to start in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha and Salt Lake, and will feature some of the top players in the world, including the American silver medalists from the recent Olympics.

LOVB Atlanta Volleyball is anchored by Kelsey Robinson Cook, 2x Olympic Medalist and US National Team player. Kelsey has also been an instrumental member of the LOVB Athlete’s Council, which is helping to ensure that the benefits and opportunities the league provides its athletes both on-and-off the court foster advancement and support of LOVB Pro athletes in their post-playing careers.

“We are thrilled to join leading teams in Atlanta as we partner with Emory Healthcare to provide unparalleled medical support to LOVB Atlanta Volleyball,” said Rosie Spaulding, President of LOVB Pro. “At every step, we have been deliberate and methodical in building an athlete-centric league, and with the help of leaders like Emory Healthcare, we will be able to provide our incredible athletes at LOVB Atlanta Volleyball with the care they deserve as they bring forth play unlike anything you’ve seen before.”

As part of the relationship with LOVB, Emory Healthcare will align with LOVB on fan activations and LOVB Club community events, and will share their insights and expertise on a variety of volleyball care and well-being topics through educational content.

With nearly 24,000 employees and 10 hospitals, Emory Healthcare is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia.

For more information about LOVB Atlanta Volleyball, please visit: https://lovb.com/teams/lovb-atlanta-volleyball





About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 10 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,940 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.

About LOVB

Founded in 2020, LOVB’s mission is to reimagine the future of volleyball. With a unique community up approach, LOVB is one holistic ecosystem - from club to pro. The largest community of youth clubs in the country, LOVB will launch the first serve of its pro league on January 8, 2025, featuring some of the very best players in the world including the American gold medalists from the last Olympics. For more information on LOVB, its clubs, and its professional teams in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha, and Salt Lake, please visit www.lovb.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.