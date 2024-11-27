Celebrate winter holidays with these events across Emory

Over the next few weeks, the Emory community will be celebrating a variety of holidays and traditions with religious services, musical programs and more. All events are open to the public, and most are free.

Be sure to check out full calendar listings from across campus, like the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL), Candler School of Theology, the Oxford College Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Emory Arts.

Candler School of Theology Advent Services

Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11:05 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11:05 a.m.

Cannon Chapel, Sanctuary

Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day. All three services will be livestreamed via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the Candler livestream. Sermons will be available on Vimeo after the services.

Emory Pre-Chanukah Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.

Emory Student Center

Join Emory’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for the fourth-annual “Chanu-Kaldi’s,” featuring jelly donuts, latkes, Kaldi’s drink tokens and more. Emory community members are welcome. Advance RSVP is requested.

Emory Bodhi Day Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Bodhi Day is celebrated in the Mahayana Tradition of Buddhism to commemorate the enlightenment of Shakyamuni Gautama Buddha. Emory Buddhist community and spiritual friends from Atlanta will gather to celebrate this occasion in spiritual reflection, contemplation and gratitude. A vegetarian dinner will follow.

Holiday Variety Show and Sing-Along

Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

Oxford College, Tarbutton Hall

Join Oxford College musical groups for the Holiday Variety Show, a fun night for the whole family that features a hot chocolate bar, Santa and Grinch appearances, holiday story readings and more. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food bank as part of a canned food drive. All community members are invited to attend.

Santa’s Button Workshop

Friday, Dec. 6, at noon

Cox Hall, TechLab

Emory students, faculty and staff are invited to create buttons and magnets featuring holiday scenes at the TechLab using their button/magnet-making device. All materials are provided for this workshop and holiday snacks will also be available.

Holiday Concert featuring Oxford Chorale, Oxford Soul Collective and Oxford Chamber Ensemble

Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.

Oxford College, Williams Hall

Hear the voices of Oxford students at the annual holiday concert. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or through the OxTheatre Box Office.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Sanctuary

A longstanding Emory tradition, this evening of music marks the beginning of the Christmas season. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents choral music from the Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus and scripture readings by special guests from the Emory community. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts website.

Beloved Community Advent Worship Service

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m.

Cannon Chapel

Join other community members to celebrate Advent with worship and lunch. Please contact OSRL’s Christian Chaplain The Rev. Maddie Henderson, with any questions.

Advent Catholic Mass

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.

Cannon Chapel

Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day.

Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta Holiday Sing-Along

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.

Michael C. Carlos Museum, Ackerman Hall

Join Santa and the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta for an evening of classical and holiday music with pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom. This event is free and open to the public.

Christmas Party in the Oxford Student Center

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.

Oxford Student Center, Greer Forum

Oxford’s Christian clubs will host a Christmas party with festive activities.

Emory Christian Life Christmas Party

Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

Emory Interfaith Center

Join Emory Christian organizations for a night of ornament decorating, food, music and fun to celebrate the Christmas season. Emory students are invited to RSVP on The Hub.

Volunteer Oxford Holiday Wrapping Party

Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.

Oxford Student Center, Greer Forum

Enjoy a movie, hot chocolate and cookies while wrapping gifts for local children and teens in foster care.

Chanukah Party with Oxford’s Jewish Student Union

Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Oxford College, Dean’s Dining Room

The Oxford Jewish Student Union will celebrate the start of Chanukah with latkes, jelly donuts, chocolate coins and dreidel games.

Christmas with the Atlanta Master Chorale

Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.

Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall

Join the Atlanta Master Chorale for an evening of carols. Tickets can be purchased on the Schwartz Center website. A livestream is also available for the Saturday, Dec. 14, performance.

Christmas Caroling and Children’s Nativity

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Ward Fellowship Hall

Nativity Petting Zoo

Sunday, Dec. 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Side Lawn

Holiday Decoration Making

Monday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m.

Cox Hall, TechLab

Head to the TechLab to create laser-cut holiday decorations. All materials are provided for this workshop which is open to Emory students, faculty and staff.

In the Bleak Midwinter: A Service of Grief and Hope

Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, The Little Chapel

Christmas Eve Service

Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Sanctuary

Christmas Vigil Mass with Emory Catholic Center

Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.

Cannon Chapel