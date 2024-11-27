Celebrate winter holidays with these events across Emory

Over the next few weeks, the Emory community will be celebrating a variety of holidays and traditions with religious services, musical programs and more. All events are open to the public, and most are free.
Be sure to check out full calendar listings from across campus, like the Emory Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL), Candler School of Theology, the Oxford College Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and Emory Arts.
Candler School of Theology Advent Services
Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11:05 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11:05 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11:05 a.m.
Cannon Chapel, Sanctuary
Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day. All three services will be livestreamed via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and the Candler livestream. Sermons will be available on Vimeo after the services.
Emory Pre-Chanukah Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
Emory Student Center
Join Emory’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for the fourth-annual “Chanu-Kaldi’s,” featuring jelly donuts, latkes, Kaldi’s drink tokens and more. Emory community members are welcome. Advance RSVP is requested.
Emory Bodhi Day Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.
Cannon Chapel
Bodhi Day is celebrated in the Mahayana Tradition of Buddhism to commemorate the enlightenment of Shakyamuni Gautama Buddha. Emory Buddhist community and spiritual friends from Atlanta will gather to celebrate this occasion in spiritual reflection, contemplation and gratitude. A vegetarian dinner will follow.
Holiday Variety Show and Sing-Along
Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.
Oxford College, Tarbutton Hall
Join Oxford College musical groups for the Holiday Variety Show, a fun night for the whole family that features a hot chocolate bar, Santa and Grinch appearances, holiday story readings and more. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local food bank as part of a canned food drive. All community members are invited to attend.
Santa’s Button Workshop
Friday, Dec. 6, at noon
Cox Hall, TechLab
Emory students, faculty and staff are invited to create buttons and magnets featuring holiday scenes at the TechLab using their button/magnet-making device. All materials are provided for this workshop and holiday snacks will also be available.
Holiday Concert featuring Oxford Chorale, Oxford Soul Collective and Oxford Chamber Ensemble
Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.
Oxford College, Williams Hall
Hear the voices of Oxford students at the annual holiday concert. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door or through the OxTheatre Box Office.
A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols
Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Sanctuary
A longstanding Emory tradition, this evening of music marks the beginning of the Christmas season. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents choral music from the Emory Concert Choir and University Chorus and scripture readings by special guests from the Emory community. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts website.
Beloved Community Advent Worship Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 11 a.m.
Cannon Chapel
Join other community members to celebrate Advent with worship and lunch. Please contact OSRL’s Christian Chaplain The Rev. Maddie Henderson, with any questions.
Advent Catholic Mass
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.
Cannon Chapel
Join these special services during the weeks leading to Christmas Day.
Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta Holiday Sing-Along
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m.
Michael C. Carlos Museum, Ackerman Hall
Join Santa and the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta for an evening of classical and holiday music with pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom. This event is free and open to the public.
Christmas Party in the Oxford Student Center
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 5 p.m.
Oxford Student Center, Greer Forum
Oxford’s Christian clubs will host a Christmas party with festive activities.
Emory Christian Life Christmas Party
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
Emory Interfaith Center
Join Emory Christian organizations for a night of ornament decorating, food, music and fun to celebrate the Christmas season. Emory students are invited to RSVP on The Hub.
Volunteer Oxford Holiday Wrapping Party
Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
Oxford Student Center, Greer Forum
Enjoy a movie, hot chocolate and cookies while wrapping gifts for local children and teens in foster care.
Chanukah Party with Oxford’s Jewish Student Union
Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
Oxford College, Dean’s Dining Room
The Oxford Jewish Student Union will celebrate the start of Chanukah with latkes, jelly donuts, chocolate coins and dreidel games.
Christmas with the Atlanta Master Chorale
Friday, Dec. 13, at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m.
Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall
Join the Atlanta Master Chorale for an evening of carols. Tickets can be purchased on the Schwartz Center website. A livestream is also available for the Saturday, Dec. 14, performance.
Christmas Caroling and Children’s Nativity
Sunday, Dec. 15, at 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Ward Fellowship Hall
Nativity Petting Zoo
Sunday, Dec. 15, at 12:30 p.m.
Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Side Lawn
Holiday Decoration Making
Monday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m.
Cox Hall, TechLab
Head to the TechLab to create laser-cut holiday decorations. All materials are provided for this workshop which is open to Emory students, faculty and staff.
In the Bleak Midwinter: A Service of Grief and Hope
Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.
Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, The Little Chapel
Christmas Eve Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, Sanctuary
Christmas Vigil Mass with Emory Catholic Center
Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4 p.m.
Cannon Chapel