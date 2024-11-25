New faculty fellow will support effort to magnify impact of Emory researchers

In a push to amplify the real-world impacts of Emory’s innovative research, the Office of the Senior Vice President for Research (SVPR) and the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement (CPSE) have partnered to offer a Research Impact Faculty Fellowship that will help shape the university’s plans for demonstrating to the public how research extends beyond academia to benefit society, culture, the environment and the economy.

Open to all full-time Emory faculty and beginning in January 2025, the fellowship will focus on measuring the outcomes of research and organizing initiatives and activities that bring together scholars and experts in public scholarship.

The fellow will work closely with Deb Bruner, senior vice president for research, and Ken Carter, director of the Center for Public Scholarship and Engagement, to strategically measure and publicly communicate the real-world benefits of research.

“Emory has a long history of turning research breakthroughs into tangible impacts for our planet and society that help people not only in our region but throughout the world,” says Bruner. “Many of us know these success stories, and we want to elevate the reach of these narratives to help wider audiences understand the significant impacts our faculty and staff are having throughout the world."

The fellow will also collaborate with Carter and CPSE on the inaugural Public Scholarship Academy, scheduled for May 13-16, 2025. The four-day program, held in midtown Atlanta, will provide training and dedicated workshops for scholars on how to amplify the visibility and impact of their scholarly work and research beyond the ivory tower.

“Public scholarship is about more than just disseminating information — it’s about fostering meaningful connection between scholarly insights and the pressing issues shaping our world,” says Carter. “This fellowship will help us build the infrastructure and community to support faculty who are passionate about engaging diverse audiences and transforming lives through their work.”

The idea for the fellowship emerged from several SVPR leadership retreats, where the topic of amplifying research impact has been a consistent focus. Last year, the office hosted Susan Renoe, associate vice chancellor for research development & strategic partnerships at the University of Missouri and executive director of the Center for Advancing Research Impact in Society, inspiring Emory research leaders to develop a university-wide initiative to catalog and elevate research impacts.

The fellowship, which has substantial support from all academic units, will help establish the groundwork by leading efforts to create opportunities for faculty to engage in public scholarship and promote societal benefits of their work to wider audiences.

Interested faculty are encouraged to apply online by Dec. 5, 2024, for a projected start date in January 2025.