Emory announces national search for provost; interim provost named

The following message was sent to Emory faculty, staff and students on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Dear Emory Community,

I am writing to announce that Emory has launched a national search for the university’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Our goal is to have this key leader in place by summer 2025 — before the next academic year begins.

We have assembled a search advisory committee charged with identifying a diverse pool of experienced candidates. The committee includes faculty members, deans, administrative leaders, student representatives, and the chair of the Academic Affairs Committee of the Board of Trustees. As is my practice for recruiting individuals who report to me, I am chairing the committee. Emory has retained Ilene H. Nagel and John Simon of Education Executives, LLC, to assist the committee. I look forward to a thorough search that will produce a talented leader to advance faculty eminence, student flourishing, and all aspects of Emory’s academic mission.

The provost search website contains more information as well as a survey for Emory faculty, staff, and students to provide input that will be helpful to the committee. There will also be listening sessions in December, which will soon be announced by the schools and units. I encourage you to get involved and share your perspectives about what you would like to see in Emory’s provost.

As we enter this period of transition, I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Lanny Liebeskind will serve as Emory’s interim provost, effective January 1. Dr. Liebeskind is an accomplished scholar and experienced academic leader. As the senior vice provost for academic affairs, he has fostered strong connections across the university and is well positioned to keep Emory’s academic mission moving forward seamlessly.

Dr. Liebeskind has served Emory for nearly forty years as Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor in the Department of Chemistry. He has also served Emory in academic leadership roles, including four years as chair of the Department of Chemistry, five years as the founding senior associate dean of research in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, nine years as the director of the Office of University Science Strategies, seven years as vice provost for strategic research initiatives, and two years as interim director of the Graduate Division of Biological and Biomedical Sciences.

In Dr. Liebeskind, Emory has a committed scholar who understands our university’s distinctive ethos on a profound level. He will provide steady leadership until Emory’s next provost begins.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President