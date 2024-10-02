Enjoy the holiday season with arts across Emory

As the semester winds down and the holiday season begins, there are plenty of arts events on campus to keep your days merry and bright.

Peruse the galleries

The Carlos Museum hosts a Bodhi Day celebration on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 12 p.m., as part of its Sunday FUNday programming. Bodhi Day, celebrated by many Buddhists, commemorates the day Siddhartha Gautama achieved enlightenment. Guests can view Buddhist artwork and images, as well as a heart-shaped Bodhi leaf while enjoying a cookie snack.

The Michael C. Carlos Museum’s monthly Relaxed Mornings continue Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Relaxed Mornings are designed for those who want a quieter tour through the galleries. Sensory-friendly bags are provided and include fidget toys, emotion/needs cards and noise-canceling headphones.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Rose Library hosts the December edition of its open house series, Miscellaneous Monthly, featuring the library’s photographer/artist collection. Guests can stop by from 1-3 p.m. and view a selection of archival items; no appointments are necessary.

Ring in the holidays with musical performances

The Emory Big Band and Jazz Combos perform on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. The ensemble features Emory Jazz student performers under the direction of Gary Motley, Randy Hunter, Chris Riggenbach and Penelope Williams. This 8 p.m. event is free, and no tickets are required.

Emory Composition students will showcase their work at the Emory Fall Composition Showcase on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. in the Performing Arts Studio. Students will present work from a wide range of disciplines, namely chamber, large ensemble, electronic, multimedia and other collaborative projects. This event is free, and no tickets are required.

The Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta (ECMSA) hosts pianist Norman Krieger on campus for the Cooke Noontime Concert on Friday, Dec. 6, at 12 p.m. in the Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall. Admission is free, but registration is required. Krieger will lead a masterclass on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. in Tharp Rehearsal Hall of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. This is a free event, and no registration is required.

Various Emory ensembles perform holiday-themed programs throughout December.

Enjoy the Holiday Concert with the Oxford Chorale, Oxford Soul Collective and Oxford Chamber Ensemble on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Williams Hall. Tickets for this performance must be reserved in advance.

On Friday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m., Music at Emory hosts a favorite campus holiday tradition, “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.” The choral concert takes place at Glenn Auditorium of Glenn Memorial United Church and is based on a traditional service at King’s College Chapel in Cambridge, England. Additional concerts will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 and 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and Emory students receive a discount.

ECMSA leads a holiday sing-along on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. in the Carlos Museum’s Ackerman Hall as part of the Lawless Family Concert Series. The performance is free and open to the public. During the event, Old Saint Nick himself will share some of his favorite works of classical music and lead a holiday sing-along with pianists Julie Coucheron and William Ransom.

Finally, the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts offers one more holiday treat. Christmas with the Atlanta Master Chorale takes place Friday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 15. Performances take place at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Each performance is held in Emerson Concert Hall and tickets must be purchased in advance. A livestream of the concert is also available.

Check out screenings and dance performances

The fall 2024 season of Emory Cinematheque, exploring the Southern Gothic in filmmaking, concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 4, with a showing of the first two episodes season one of “True Detective.” This screening is free and takes place at White Hall, Room 208, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Oxford College’s Dance Company, led by faculty member Alejandro Abarca, performs Monday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Williams Hall. This program is free to attend.

Emory Dance students perform work created or learned during fall semester on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Informal Dance Showing. This event begins at 6 p.m., at the Schwartz Center’s Dance Studio, and is free to attend.