National Academy of Medicine honors Emory nursing dean for distinguished leadership

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has given one of its top honors to Linda McCauley, PhD, RN, FAAN, FRCN, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University.

McCauley and Robert Phillips, Jr., MD, MSPH, executive director of the Center for Professionalism and Value in Health Care at the American Board of Family Medicine, received the David Rall Medal, given to National Academy of Medicine members who demonstrate distinguished leadership as chair of a study committee or other such activity. They received the honor Oct. 20 at the academy’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

McCauley and Phillips led the National Academies consensus study committee that produced the 2021 report “Implementing High-Quality Primary Care: Rebuilding the Foundation of Health Care.”

As co-chairs, McCauley and Phillips provided leadership of the committee’s work during a global pandemic, with the committee’s first meeting held in person in January 2020 and the remainder held remotely. Since the report’s publication, they have committed to amplifying the report and implementing the committee’s recommendations to strengthen the U.S. primary care system.

Within a few months of the report’s release, McCauley and Phillips convened meetings with public and private sponsors to ensure the report recommendations were understood and that concrete steps were being taken toward implementation. They launched a range of efforts to encourage putting the report recommendations into action, including creating multiple publications tailored to key target audiences, holding dozens of national meetings and workshops to catalyze action, meeting with state and national legislatures, and charging national organizations to be accountable for change.

“I’m enormously grateful for the dedication these members have generously provided to the NAM and National Academies,” said National Academy of Medicine President Victor J. Dzau. “Their service and scientific leadership over the years have been vital to improving health and medicine for all, and it is an honor to recognize their incredible efforts.”



About the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine, established in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine, is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as an adviser to the nation and the international community. Through its domestic and global initiatives, the NAM works to address critical issues in health, medicine and related policy and inspire positive action across sectors. The NAM collaborates closely with its peer academies and other divisions within the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. Learn more at nam.edu.

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 1 BSN and No. 6 DNP programs nationwide, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.