Emory researcher elected to National Academy of Medicine for pioneering cancer research

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University researcher and physician Reshma Jagsi, MD, DPhil has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), one of the highest honors in health and medicine. This recognition highlights Jagsi’s significant contributions to advancing women’s health and participation in the medical profession.

Jagsi, a member of Winship’s Cancer Prevention and Control Research Program and the Lawrence Davis Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, was selected “for pioneering empirical research that has identified targetable drivers of disparities in cancer outcomes and within the medical profession, particularly for women. Her work to develop and evaluate innovative interventions to promote equity has established new areas of investigation in oncology and prompted policy changes by institutions, funders and professional societies,” according to a statement from NAM.

NAM honors individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service in health, medicine and biomedical sciences. Jagsi is among the 100 new members elected this year and the only physician from Emory University to receive this distinguished award in 2024.

“So much of the research I have pursued in my career has been shaped by insights developed by committees of the National Academy of Medicine,” says Jagsi. “To be elected to this esteemed body of extraordinary scholars is one of the most meaningful recognitions possible in any academic physician’s career. I am extremely grateful to have the chance to contribute to this organization that provides visionary direction to our profession and the society we serve.”

Jagsi’s investigations focus on individualizing breast cancer care and promoting autonomy in patients with breast cancer through clinical trials and health services research. A physician-bioethicist, she is also internationally recognized for her significant work investigating the under-representation of women in senior positions in academic medicine and promoting equity in the profession. The author of more than 450 publications in the highest-impact journals in medicine, she leads multiple National Institutes of Health-funded studies, including a U54 and two R01 grants.

“Dr. Jagsi is a wonderful scholar whose leadership and dedication drives discovery of radiotherapy technologies and treatment options,” says Sandra Wong, MD, dean of Emory School of Medicine. “Advancing equity is a priority area for us and her depth of research in health and gender disparities is a terrific encapsulation of that commitment.”

Jagsi serves on many national committees, including the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine’s Committee on Women in Science, Engineering, and Medicine, and she has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the AAMC Group on Women in Science and Medicine’s Leadership Award, the ASTRO Mentorship Award, and LEAD Oncology’s Woman of the Year Award.

“Dr. Jagsi’s selection is a testament to her profound impact on the field of radiation oncology and her dedication to advancing patient care and promoting equity in medicine,” says Suresh Ramalingam, MD, executive director of Winship. “Her research and commitment embody Winship Cancer Institute’s mission to reduce the burden of cancer and improve outcomes for patients.”

NAM, established in 1970, provides independent, evidence-based guidance on health and medical issues, shaping public policies and medical practices worldwide.