Emory Healthcare, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield continue collaboration for better health outcomes

Emory Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will continue their health care collaboration through 2028 providing access to quality care for the more than 140,000 members the systems serve. As the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, Emory Healthcare is dedicated to innovating medicine, teaching the caregivers of the future and providing high-quality health care to patients and their families.

“We are very pleased to continue this collaboration with Emory Healthcare that will extend our network throughout Atlanta and across the state,” says Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia President Robert Bunch. “We both share a vision of health and wellness that will allow us to continue to collaborate to develop whole health solutions for the thousands of Georgians we mutually support.”

The multi-year alliance impacts Georgia Anthem members in counties and cities across the state, including Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Dublin, Peachtree City, Marietta and Flowery Branch. The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in all lines of business, including employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Blue High Performance Network and Medicare Advantage plans.

“Extending our collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will allow patients to maintain access to high-quality health care, while keeping the costs of care top of mind,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, Emory Healthcare CEO. “We look forward to continuing this relationship as we support our community locally and statewide.”

Emory Healthcare, with more than 490 provider locations is made up of 10 hospitals, the Emory Physician Group and Emory Healthcare Network, a clinically integrated network with more than 3,940 physicians including more than 475 primary care physicians.

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will accelerate their collaboration on several innovative initiatives, including clinical data connectivity and value-based care models designed to improve health outcomes and better control costs for Emory patients covered by Anthem health plans.

Emory has a long-standing value-based care program relationship with Anthem, as Emory was Anthem’s first Accountable Care Organization to participate in a value-base care model. The program aligns provider reimbursement and incentives with high-quality care. Anthem provides monthly detailed reporting and a data exchange process that encompasses claims and member attribution updates, as well as a provider portal that reflects their on-going quality and cost data to assist in managing the Emory population.

Emory continues to be involved with collaborative quality initiatives and cost control engagement. As the first adopter in Anthem’s Oncology Medical Home Plus Program, both organizations are exploring additional opportunities to impact oncology care across the state.

In an effort to address health care affordability and access for all Georgians, Anthem and Emory Healthcare have agreed to further their strategic relationship with a renewed focus on mutual support of Medicare Advantage membership and improving total cost of care and outcomes.

This agreement also sets the foundation to collaborate on digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline business processes.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 10 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,940 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.